How to Triumph Like a Girl

"As if this big dangerous animal is also a part of me, that somewhere inside the delicate skin of my body, there pumps an 8-pound female horse heart, giant with power, heavy with blood."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ada Limón's poem "How To Triumph Like a Girl." Limón, like Berlin, is a winner of the Pearl Poetry Prize.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

