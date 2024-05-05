Impacting Policies, Practices, and Other Physicians

Do you need to build leadership skills? Check out this 2024 APA Annual Meeting session from the American Association for Psychiatric Administration and Leadership!

Tobias Wasser, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss the American Association for Psychiatric Administration and Leadership's (AAPAL) session, "Essential Skills in Psychiatric Leadership." This session will take place on Monday, May 6, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis from 1-5PM. There will be a free reception following the session from 5:30-7:30; all are welcome! This year, AAPAL will also be giving out an Early Career and Resident Fellow Essay Award.

Wasser recommends early career clinicians take on small roles of leadership to build communication, advocacy, and project management skills.

He also hopes that psychiatrists can gain more legitimacy in the field of medicine as interventionists.

AAPAL partners with Psychiatric Times to educate clinicians on the field of administrative psychiatry. Please see our partner page for additional resources.

Dr Wasser is the president of the AAPAL and the chair of Psychiatry for the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine. He also leads behavioral health services for Hartford Healthcare's Fairfield Region as the Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

