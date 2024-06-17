Insights and Explorations

We are at the halfway point of the year, and psychiatry continues to be exciting, with advances in the field, potential new treatments on the horizon, and great insights from leaders in the field. This special report helps to keep that conversation and momentum going by covering highlights from the 2024 American Psychiatric Association’s Annual Meeting held in May in New York, New York.

Psychiatric Times’ coverage included summaries of presentations, interviews with top thought leaders, and reviews of posters. I had the privilege of interviewing 3 thought leaders on timely issues for psychiatry:

  • Joseph Goldberg, MD, on honing psychopharmacology, collaboratively discussing treatment options with patients, and clinical approaches to the nonresponse;
  • Jonathan Meyer, MD, discussing the need to resurrect lithium as one of our best pharmacological options in bipolar disorder, and updating our knowledge of the safe use of lithium while dispelling many of the outdated myths about lithium that persist; and
  • Peter Weiden, MD, exploring long-acting injectable antipsychotics and what role they can and should play in the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders as well as bipolar disorder.

We are also delighted to cover the session honoring Psychiatric Times’ very own H. Steven Moffic, MD, who received the Abraham L. Halpern Humanitarian Award for his passionate and unceasing dedication to advance human rights.

We chatted with many of you—our dedicated readers—about what is important to you and your patients. We also met new contributors, including early career psychiatrists, and are excited about future collaborations to broaden and provide greater depth about all that is important to psychiatry. Finally, we had meaningful touchpoints with our editorial board, including Horacio A. Capote, MD; Anita H. Clayton, MD; Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP; Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD; David N. Osser, MD; Roueen Rafeyan, MD, DFAPA, FASAM; and Rajesh Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP.

Indeed, there is much to be excited about as we embark on the second half of the year, and we look forward to continuing to support you and your patients.

Dr Miller is the editor in chief of Psychiatric Times and the medical director of Brain Health in Exeter, New Hampshire.


Insights and Explorations
What is their comparative safety?
Antipsychotic Polypharmacy vs Monotherapy
guitar
A Psychiatrist’s Guitar
Recent research sheds light on which antidepressants should be preferred as a first option for long-term use.
Differences in Long-Term Response Among Antidepressants for MDD
transgender
Transgender Patients: Considerations for Care
The Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief discusses the clinical uses and casual prescribing of ketamine for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
A Curious Juxtaposition
addiction
Addressing Addiction
An expert discusses how the risks of benzodiazepine prescribing have been exaggerated in the minds of government officials, critics, and the public at large.
Everyone Is Wrong About Benzodiazepines
physician assisted suicide
Beyond Terminal Illness: The Widening Scope of Physician-Assisted Suicide in the US
Phase 2b Study Explores Efficacy of MM-120 for the Treatment of GAD

Erin O'Brien
June 10th 2024
Article
Phase 1 Study Findings Support Efficacy of ALTO-101 for the Treatment of Cognitive Impairment in Schizophrenia

Erin O'Brien
June 6th 2024
Article
insomnia

Seltorexant, Major Depressive Disorder, and Insomnia: Thoughts on the New Data

Leah Kuntz;Andrew Krystal, MD;Wayne Drevets, MD
June 6th 2024
Article
An Update on GLP-1 Receptor Agonists as Pharmacotherapies for AUD

Mehdi Farokhnia, MD, MPH
June 5th 2024
Article
Poster Explores Safety, Efficacy of Seltorexant for MDD, Insomnia

Erin O'Brien
May 31st 2024
Article
Post Hoc Analysis Explores Risk-Benefit Profile of KarXT

Erin O'Brien
May 31st 2024
Article
