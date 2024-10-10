News

Insights Into the New CDC Data on Adult ADHD

Greg Mattingly, MD

  • Over 50% of adults with ADHD were diagnosed in adulthood, with a higher prevalence in women compared to men.
  • Patients face significant challenges in obtaining ADHD medication due to shortages, impacting treatment adherence.
Greg Mattingly, MD, the president of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD), shares more information on the new data from the CDC. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report provides a deep dive into the prevalence, diagnosis, and treatment of adults with ADHD—a hot topic.1 This data shows that more than 50% of adults with ADHD were diagnosed in adulthood, with larger discrepancies for woman than men. Additionally, many patients reported difficulty obtaining their ADHD medication due to a shortage. Mattingly, alongside Ann Childress, MD, responded to this data.2

Learn more about the report and Mattingly and Childress' response here.

Dr Mattingly is associate clinical professor at Washington University; president of the Midwest Research Group; and president of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders.

References

1. Staley SB, Robinson LR, Claussen AH, et al. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder diagnosis, treatment and telehealth use in adults – National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, United States, October – November 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2024;73(40).

2. Mattingly G, Childress A. Clinical implications of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adults: what new data on diagnostic trends, treatment barriers, and telehealth utilization tell us. J Clin Psychiatry. 2024;85:4.

