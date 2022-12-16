OR WAIT null SECS
A fourth-year medical student reflects on the non-traditional traditions that came from growing up in a 2-physician, 2-religion household.
Growing up in a 2-physician, 2-religion household, I never thought my family’s holiday traditions felt traditional. We celebrated both Christmas and Hanukkah; however, we perhaps did neither to its full extent.
Christmas never had any religious connotation for us. My family celebrated lights, cookies, and being together. Hanukkah had a similar feeling to Christmas. Asked in the line at Blockbuster whether I wanted to go to extra school on the weekend, I never fully immersed myself into Judaism. My mom is not Jewish, and I never had a Bat Mitzvah. This has led me to joke that I am not Jewish, but Jew-ish. Nonetheless, I still enjoyed latkes, playing with dreidels, and lighting the menorah most years when my dad was home to help with the prayers I never learned.
Eventually, we abandoned most “traditional” traditions. Now we exchange a few practical gifts, mostly settling on not wanting anything. My vegetarian—and now vegan—diet led our family to scrap most traditional foods, embracing their vegan versions. My mom still rallies to string lights and decorate the house for Christmas. As my dad is now in a position that gives him holidays off, our favorite new tradition over the past several years has been taking that time to complete a puzzle on our kitchen table.
Now that I find myself going into medicine as well, especially a surgical specialty like OBGYN, I know holidays will often be spent working. It makes me happy to think that my parents were changing someone’s life for years to come, even if on the odd holiday they could not be at home. It also makes me happy to think that I will be doing the same.
Although it was sometimes hard as a child to have a parent absent for chunks of the holiday season, being with my own patients makes me appreciate the gift of being able to practice medicine—that is my favorite family tradition.
Jew-ish
One family
Two religions
Growing up with
Both traditions
Sparkling lights and
Dancing flames
Menorah, dreidel
Chocolate games
Frosting cookies
Oven glows
Decorating the tree
Waiting for the snow
Hanukkah prayers
With our Jewish neighbors
Christmas with friends
Save the wrapping paper
Walking home along
A moonlit path
Cold air freezes cheeks
Icicles sparkle just like glass
Smoke billows from
The chimney tops
Roasted air fills nostrils
Never stop
As the years have come and gone
Physician parents hard at work
Changing lives, the Bovie on
Prayers alone; sometimes it hurt
Holidays now have
No special meaning
Magical snow
Scrape it off in the morning
A new life for someone else
This tradition of medicine well worth it
Following that tradition, myself
Holidays to come, I know I’ll work them
My memories I’ll save
And during a holiday make new ones
For my patients who are so brave
Menorah away but surgical mask on
Now Christmas and Hanukkah
Come and go with practical presents
We knew they weren’t from Santa
The gift was, and still is, who was present
Mx Mendelow is a fourth-year medical student at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville. They received their Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages and Literature and International Studies from the University of Michigan and practiced as a licensed aesthetician before medical school. They hope to pursue Ob/Gyn and incorporate their love of psychiatry into their practice.
