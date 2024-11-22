Last Rights – Ode to C7

Commentary
“We’ll soon become the land, Of death on demand…”
(written March 11, 2021 – eve of passage of Bill C7)
Oh Canada,
My Brave New World,
Glorious and gore-free.
We’ll soon become the land
Of death on demand,
Full autonomy,
(at least for me).
I’ve been granted good life, good
friends, good wealth,
Thank you C7 for dealing me good
easy death.
My last rites, my last right,
Easing suffering at my choosing.
Sanitized, beautified, the choice
will be mine,
My death so peaceful, ready for
prime time.
I hear whispers in the background,
Warnings,
To not short the price of tomorrow’s
mournings.
That the cost of my saving grief
Will be those seeking relief
From a life lived without my
privilege.
Not dying, but only trying
To get by in life.
Those we won’t help live,
But will now give
Enticed escape from strife.
But whispers I can ignore
If they fall on the shores
Of those who whisper
louder,
Experts reassuring me
prouder.
It’s their task
To know full well,
But I don’t ask, and they don’t tell.
And besides, it’s not entitlement;
Consider the enlightenment
Of those non-white,
Non-wealthy and wise,
Of those marginalized,
To finally have a choice
To die well,
When in life they had no voice,
Their only choice was living Hell.
So thank you Canada, powers that be,
For ensuring that our smooth passings
Will reflect the privilege of our life trappings.
I will soon be free, without anxiety, knowing
That with ease I can choose the time of my going.
And any poor souls sacrificed on this altar
Of my choice, my voice,
There will be no way of knowing.
Dr Gaind is a professor and governor at the University of Toronto, Chief of Psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Honorary Member of the World Psychiatric Association and former president (but no longer member) of the Canadian Psychiatric Association. He is not a “conscientious objector” to PAD and previously was physician chair of his former hospital’s assisted dying team. Views expressed are his own and not meant to represent any group he works with.