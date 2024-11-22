Commentary

Last Rights – Ode to C7

Karandeep Sonu Gaind, MD

“We’ll soon become the land, Of death on demand…”

(written March 11, 2021 – eve of passage of Bill C7)


Oh Canada,

My Brave New World,

Glorious and gore-free.

We’ll soon become the land

Of death on demand,

Full autonomy,

(at least for me).


I’ve been granted good life, good
friends, good wealth,

Thank you C7 for dealing me good
easy death.

My last rites, my last right,

Easing suffering at my choosing.

Sanitized, beautified, the choice
will be mine,

My death so peaceful, ready for
prime time.


I hear whispers in the background,

Warnings,

To not short the price of tomorrow’s
mournings.

That the cost of my saving grief

Will be those seeking relief

From a life lived without my
privilege.
Not dying, but only trying

To get by in life.


Those we won’t help live,

But will now give

Enticed escape from strife.


But whispers I can ignore

If they fall on the shores

Of those who whisper

louder,

Experts reassuring me

prouder.

It’s their task

To know full well,

But I don’t ask, and they don’t tell.


And besides, it’s not entitlement;

Consider the enlightenment

Of those non-white,

Non-wealthy and wise,

Of those marginalized,

To finally have a choice

To die well,

When in life they had no voice,

Their only choice was living Hell.


So thank you Canada, powers that be,

For ensuring that our smooth passings

Will reflect the privilege of our life trappings.


I will soon be free, without anxiety, knowing

That with ease I can choose the time of my going.

And any poor souls sacrificed on this altar

Of my choice, my voice,

There will be no way of knowing.


Dr Gaind is a professor and governor at the University of Toronto, Chief of Psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Honorary Member of the World Psychiatric Association and former president (but no longer member) of the Canadian Psychiatric Association. He is not a “conscientious objector” to PAD and previously was physician chair of his former hospital’s assisted dying team. Views expressed are his own and not meant to represent any group he works with.

