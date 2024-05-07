Lithium Undervalued? A Conversation With Jonathan M. Meyer, MD

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times' Editor-in-Chief at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down with Jonathan M. Meyer, MD, who he considers a mentor and a friend, at the 2024 American Psychiatric (APA) Annual Meeting to discuss lithium. Meyer presented on this treatment option in the session, "Reviving Lithium: An Undervalued Gem in Psychiatry."

Miller considers Meyer's book with Stephen M. Stahl, MD, PhD, The Lithium Handbook, a must-own for any prescriber.

Dr Meyer is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Diego and a psychopharmacology consultant.

