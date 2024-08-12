MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy: The Science Is What Matters

In this Mental Health Minute video, Ingmar Gorman, PhD, discusses his clinical research experience with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. While disappointed about the US Food and Drug Administration's decision to issue a complete response letter for this treatment, he believes the science behind MDMA-assisted psychotherapy is what matters most. Participants encountered very difficult material during the treatment process, Gorman shares, but a majority saw clinical benefit.

Dr Gorman is a study therapist in the phase 3 clinical trial for MDMA-assisted therapy and a co-founder of Fluence, a psychedelic education company that trains mental health providers in psychedelic treatments.