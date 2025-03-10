Much More on International Women’s Day

Довидович Михаил/AdobeStock

Following our column on Friday about International Women’s Day, which occurred on Saturday, much more needed to be said. One of our readers has said it in this follow-up guest column. Please read it and learn from it, and you very well may want to write your own letters for the rest of Women’s History Month and any day thereafter.

For many in the US, International Women’s Day may have come and gone without much recognition. The first International Women’s Day was held in New York in 1909. Another was held in Germany in 1914, and the poster for it was banned.

Between those years, in 1911, a fire ripped through a garment factory in Greenwich Village, New York in what is still one of the worst industrial accidents in US history. Children as young as 14 died, and in all, 123 women and children lost their lives. If we think back to where our clothes come from and who made them, there is a good chance that they were made by women and girls. This fight for safety is not over—it is intensifying.

Thirty-five years ago, Amartya Sen found that while boys and girls are born in roughly equal numbers, if you look at actual population registries, there are 100 million missing women.1 Recently recalculated, this is still the case. Wars, famine, and the bombing of critical infrastructure are some of the factors. In 2022, when a maternity hospital was bombed in Ukraine the day after International Women’s Day, you can see why this is so.

In 2023, António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, the head of the UN, opened the session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women by saying that on our current path, gender equality will not be achieved for another 300 years.

In this context, what should we do on March 8th? I decided to write to women. In all countries, there are girls and women who need lifting up. They need to see that someone knows women’s history and sees their life in the context of it. Regardless of the country they live in, all of them move me because I can see them swimming against an ancient current, and one that is getting fiercer. This is because all of us are also contending with climate destabilization and its disasters. What people do not often realize is that when a disaster strikes, women are 14 times more likely to die.2 This is in part because women will often be slower to escape because they are doing so with their babies, children, and sometimes elders. When they do make it out, resources may not be equitably distributed, not then, nor in the long aftermath.

Some of my letters were short, some were longer, and they went to a variety of individuals. What I got back were letters far longer than I had written, telling me about their lives, loneliness, struggles and their gratitude. One person wrote back, “You don't know how much your words mean to me.” I think I do.

