National Academy of Medicine Works on AI Code of Conduct

The Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct (AICC) project was established by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Its goal is to describe the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in health, medical care, and research. NAM noted AI “is poised for a profound impact throughout the health field,” and clinicians need a set of governance standards to develop and apply it.1

“The goal is that the code and national health care AI architecture be widely adopted, translated for implementation by various stakeholders, and continuously improved to realize AI’s enormous promise,” according to NAM.1

“Involving these accomplished national leaders from across the US is essential for creation of a harmonized, broadly adopted [AICC], as well as for development of the national architecture that promotes the equitable and responsible use of AI,” Michael McGinnis, MD, MA, MPP, NAM executive officer and senior scholar, said in a news release.

“This collaborative effort will help ensure that the application of health AI is based on the best science and is consistent with ethical principles and societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.”

NAM reported the committee will add to related work, including that by the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), which is a collaborative group of academic, medical, and technological investigators and federal agencies. In April, CHAI published a report on evaluating AI technologies and using them responsibly, titled “Blueprint for Trustworthy AI Implementation Guidance and Assurance for Healthcare.”

A 3-year project will start this summer with an in-person steering committee meeting. Quarterly webinars will follow, ending in winter 2025. Privacy, ethics, equity, accountability, and applicability in at least 2 forms of AI will be addressed.

NAM aims to examine large language model (LLM) AI programs that generate answers to user inquiries. ChatGPT is an LLM that gained popularity in part due to its ability to generate human-like textual answers to users’ questions. The new AICC will also address predictive AI programs and models that identify patients at risk of developing certain conditions and likely outcomes of treatment plans, according to NAM.

Reference

1. NAM Leadership Consortium Collaborates with Leading Health, Tech, Research, and Bioethics Organizations to Develop Health Care AI Code of Conduct. News. June 20, 2023. Accessed July 13, 2023. https://nam.edu/nam-leadership-consortium-

collaborates-with-leading-health-tech-research-

and-bioethics-organizations-to-develop-health-care-ai-code-of-conduct/

