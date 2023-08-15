National Academy of Medicine Works on AI Code of Conduct

News
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 8

“This collaborative effort will help ensure that the application of health AI is based on the best science and is consistent with ethical principles and societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.”

VectorMine_AdobeStock

VectorMine_AdobeStock

The Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct (AICC) project was established by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Its goal is to describe the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in health, medical care, and research. NAM noted AI “is poised for a profound impact throughout the health field,” and clinicians need a set of governance standards to develop and apply it.1

“The goal is that the code and national health care AI architecture be widely adopted, translated for implementation by various stakeholders, and continuously improved to realize AI’s enormous promise,” according to NAM.1

“Involving these accomplished national leaders from across the US is essential for creation of a harmonized, broadly adopted [AICC], as well as for development of the national architecture that promotes the equitable and responsible use of AI,” Michael McGinnis, MD, MA, MPP, NAM executive officer and senior scholar, said in a news release.

“This collaborative effort will help ensure that the application of health AI is based on the best science and is consistent with ethical principles and societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.”

NAM reported the committee will add to related work, including that by the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), which is a collaborative group of academic, medical, and technological investigators and federal agencies. In April, CHAI published a report on evaluating AI technologies and using them responsibly, titled “Blueprint for Trustworthy AI Implementation Guidance and Assurance for Healthcare.”

A 3-year project will start this summer with an in-person steering committee meeting. Quarterly webinars will follow, ending in winter 2025. Privacy, ethics, equity, accountability, and applicability in at least 2 forms of AI will be addressed.

NAM aims to examine large language model (LLM) AI programs that generate answers to user inquiries. ChatGPT is an LLM that gained popularity in part due to its ability to generate human-like textual answers to users’ questions. The new AICC will also address predictive AI programs and models that identify patients at risk of developing certain conditions and likely outcomes of treatment plans, according to NAM.

Read more at https://bit.ly/3EZgyBc.

Reference

1. NAM Leadership Consortium Collaborates with Leading Health, Tech, Research, and Bioethics Organizations to Develop Health Care AI Code of Conduct. News. June 20, 2023. Accessed July 13, 2023. https://nam.edu/nam-leadership-consortium-
collaborates-with-leading-health-tech-research-
and-bioethics-organizations-to-develop-health-care-ai-code-of-conduct/

What do your colleagues think of AI? Check out the related story in the June issue of Psychiatric Times. What are your thoughts? Tell us via PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
“This collaborative effort will help ensure that the application of health AI is based on the best science and is consistent with ethical principles and societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.”
National Academy of Medicine Works on AI Code of Conduct
love
What I Love
"With the similarities observed in neurocognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms of long COVID and concussion/mTBI, approaches to effectively manage concussion/mTBI may provide some insights to treatment."
Persistent Neurocognitive and Neuropsychiatric Symptoms Post-COVID
innovation
The Delivery of Psychiatric Care in an Era of Rapid Therapeutic Advances
sleep
Clinical Trial Explores Relationships Between Psychopathology, Suicidal Ideation, and Sleep Problems in First-Episode Psychosis
What does creativity mean, and what role does it play in medicine, psychiatry, and our lives?
Getting Creative
stressed doctor
A Menagerie of Unfortunate Events
drug shortage
The Rx Crisis: The Impact of Ongoing ADHD Medication Shortages
Related Videos
Related Content

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: June 2023

July 1st 2023

Positive Computing and Designing for Mental Health

September 19th 2016

Doctor AI Will See You Now…?

June 27th 2023

Apps for Mental Health Care: Benchmarks of Effectiveness

August 9th 2016

Conversations With Artificial Intelligence: Mental Health vs Machine

June 12th 2023

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: June 2023

July 1st 2023

Positive Computing and Designing for Mental Health

September 19th 2016

Doctor AI Will See You Now…?

June 27th 2023

Apps for Mental Health Care: Benchmarks of Effectiveness

August 9th 2016

Conversations With Artificial Intelligence: Mental Health vs Machine

June 12th 2023

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023

From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: June 2023

July 1st 2023

Positive Computing and Designing for Mental Health

September 19th 2016

Doctor AI Will See You Now…?

June 27th 2023

Apps for Mental Health Care: Benchmarks of Effectiveness

August 9th 2016

Conversations With Artificial Intelligence: Mental Health vs Machine

June 12th 2023

Social Psychiatric Predictions

May 19th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.