News

Video

The Usefulness of Mental Health Apps and Digital Therapeutics: Thoughts From the APA Annual Meeting

Author(s):

John Luo, MD,Leah Kuntz
Conferences|APA

How many apps do you use on your phone? John Luo, MD, a technology expert shares his thoughts on their usefulness at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"Every patient has different things that help them," said John Luo, MD, when asked about the use of digital therapeutics at the 2025 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. "The reality is, it's a balancing act. Digital therapeutics can work, but probably for a smaller patient population."

How many apps on your phone do you actually use? The average individual has 40 apps installed on their phone, but spends 89% of their time between merely 18 apps; More than half of those apps remain unused.1

However, the number of clinicians using digital therapeutics in their practice continues to grow, with an 8% increase in clinicians who view digital health tools as an advantage, from 85% in 2016 to 93% in 2022.2

Despite the proliferation of apps and digital therapeutics, Luo does not want to lose sight of the physician-patient relationship. "To me, that is why I am in medicine," said Luo. "If you lose that sense of connectedness and humanity, then really we are just playing video games."

Dr Luo is the director of Emergency & Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry at the University of California Irvine Medical Center. He is on faculty as a health sciences clinical professor of Psychiatry at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. He is an internationally recognized educator and expert on behavioral health informatics. He has presented at numerous conferences, written books and articles on technology use in mental health, and he has been recognized locally and nationally for excellence in teaching.

References

1. Kataria M. pp Usage statistics 2022 that’ll surprise you (updated). Simform. January 5, 2021. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://www.simform.com/blog/the-state-of-mobile-app-usage/

2. AMA digital health care 2022 study findings. American Medical Association. September 28, 2022. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://www.ama-assn.org/about/ama-research/ama-digital-health-care-2022-study-findings

Related Videos
lithium
ketamine
media
AI
older person
suicide prevention
McIntyre
John Krystal
Psychiatrists for Mental Health for All
Newcorn
Related Content
Study Finds Zuranolone Effective for Anhedonia in Patients With PPD
May 20th 2025

Study Finds Zuranolone Effective for Anhedonia in Patients With PPD

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Site Logo
May 6th 2014

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

S. Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH
Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting
May 18th 2025

Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Site Logo
May 2nd 2014

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

Donna M. Sudak, MD
Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting
May 16th 2025

Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting

Leah Kuntz
Ivector/AdobeStock
March 18th 2025

Recovery Movie Meetups

Ted Perkins
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.