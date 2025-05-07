National Nurses Week 2025: Celebrating the Power of Nurses

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week 2025! Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, the Psychiatric Times nurse practitioner liaison, helps us celebrate.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation designating May 6 as "National Recognition Day for Nurses." This turned into a week-long celebration, established by the American Nurses Association in the 1990s, and coinciding with Florence Nightingale's birthday (May 12).

This celebration is meant to acknowledge the achievements of nurses across the country. This year, the American Nurses Enterprise is specifically emphasizing the power of nurses. "We recognize the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide and the real-life challenges they face every day. Whether you're a nurse, a healthcare professional, a patient, or simply someone who appreciates the critical role nurses play in our lives and society, National Nurses Week is the perfect time to share your gratitude and celebrate nurses," the organization shared via their website.1

What nurses are you grateful for in your life? Be sure to share your appreciation with them this week, and you can share your story with us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Robinson is assistant professor and director of the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty at the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

