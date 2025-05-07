News

Video

National Nurses Week 2025: Celebrating the Power of Nurses

Author(s):

Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC

Let's celebrate the vital role of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners in patient care for National Nurses Week!

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week 2025! Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, the Psychiatric Times nurse practitioner liaison, helps us celebrate.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation designating May 6 as "National Recognition Day for Nurses." This turned into a week-long celebration, established by the American Nurses Association in the 1990s, and coinciding with Florence Nightingale's birthday (May 12).

This celebration is meant to acknowledge the achievements of nurses across the country. This year, the American Nurses Enterprise is specifically emphasizing the power of nurses. "We recognize the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide and the real-life challenges they face every day. Whether you're a nurse, a healthcare professional, a patient, or simply someone who appreciates the critical role nurses play in our lives and society, National Nurses Week is the perfect time to share your gratitude and celebrate nurses," the organization shared via their website.1

What nurses are you grateful for in your life? Be sure to share your appreciation with them this week, and you can share your story with us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Robinsonis assistant professor and director of the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty at the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

Reference

1. The power of nurses: celebrate National Nurses Week. American Nurses Enterprise. Accessed May 7, 2025. https://www.nursingworld.org/ana-enterprise/nurses-week/

Related Videos
sleep
sleep
joy
moon
brain connections
1 expert in this video
fly
schism
electric brain
DBS
Related Content
dawn
May 7th 2025

The Dawn of a New Era for Schizophrenia

Mike Hennessy Jr
Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD
May 4th 2022

Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

Site Logo
May 7th 2025

Offering Long-Acting Injectables to Patients Living with Bipolar I Disorder or Schizophrenia

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
April 9th 2022

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
world heart
May 6th 2025

Our Humanitarian Award One Year Later

H. Steven Moffic, MD
wind up brain
May 6th 2025

“The Broken Mechanical Wind-up Bird”: A Philosophical Memoir

Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA, FACPsych
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.