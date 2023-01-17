Navigating Legal Complexities in Psychiatric Practice

VectorMine/AdobeStock

SPECIAL REPORT: FORENSIC PSYCHIATRY

This Special Report on forensics brings a combination of articles ranging from the basic skills of expert testimony and the history pertaining to Daniel M’Naghten to new, pertinent information from Roe v Wade and what it may mean to psychiatry and forensic psychiatry. The Special Report also includes summaries of selected presentations from the 2022 annual meeting of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law.

Thank you to all the authors who put the articles in this Special Report together. I believe that readers will find the following information stimulating and helpful to their practice.

Also in this peer reviewed Special Report:

Abortion and the Psychiatrist: Practicing in Post-Dobbs America

Jacqueline Landess, MD, JD; Susan Hatters-Friedman, MD, DFAPA; Aimee Kaempf, MD; Nina Ross, MD

Insights From the 2022 AAPL Annual Meeting

Britta K. Ostermeyer, MD, MBA, DFAPA

Daniel M’Naghten: The Man Who Changed the Law on Insanity

Robert M. Kaplan, MBChB, FRANZCP, MA, MPhil

What Are Best Practices for Psychiatrists When Serving As Expert Witnesses?

Thomas G. Gutheil, MD

Dr Ostermeyer is professor and chairman, the Paul and Ruth Jonas Chair in Mental Health, and chief of psychiatry for OU Health at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City.