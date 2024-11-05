JLJ/peopleimages.com/AdobeStock

COMMENTARY

There is an unspoken dichotomy between needing help and fearing those from whom you must receive it. Individuals of minority groups experience the cognitive dissonance of this ingrained fear, as they fear the police yet are still expected to rely on them in times of need. This creates a vulnerability that is difficult to grasp until it is experienced. This deep-seated fear is even more pronounced when the complexities of a mental health crisis lead to the need for emergency intervention, and then, to an encounter with the police.

The tragic death of Sonya Massey—who had a mental illness, per her family—serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often dangerous intersection of mental health crises, systemic racism, and law enforcement involvement. As mental health professionals, we are called to reflect deeply on this incident, not only to understand the failures that occurred but also to advocate for systemic changes that protect our most vulnerable patients.

Sonya Massey, a woman of color with serious mental illness (SMI), lost her life during an encounter with a police officer. This incident, like many others, underscores the urgent need to reassess how we, as a society, manage mental health crises, particularly among marginalized communities. This unfortunate situation brings to light the compounding vulnerabilities faced by individuals with SMI—vulnerabilities exacerbated by racial bias, stigma, and a lack of appropriate mental health resources. It is not lost on me that many of my patients refuse to call for help when a loved one is having a mental health emergency from fear of being perceived as a threat instead of a person in need of help, and subsequently killed.

Racism, both overt and implicit, continues to shape how law enforcement interacts with individuals from communities of color. Studies have shown that Black individuals are more likely to be perceived as threatening, even when unarmed, unclothed, or exhibiting symptoms of mental illness. In many instances, police officers lack the training to recognize and appropriately respond to psychiatric emergencies, leading to escalations that can turn deadly. The tragic outcome of Sonya Massey’s case highlights how these biases can intersect disastrously with mental health crises.

Current policies guiding police involvement in mental health crises are woefully inadequate. Many communities lack crisis intervention teams (CITs) or equivalent programs that train officers to deescalate mental health situations safely. Even where such programs exist, they often fall short of protecting patients of color, reflecting broader systemic issues within law enforcement training and culture.

The Role of the Media

Media coverage of such incidents often paints a narrative that reinforces stigma rather than enhancing understanding. Sensationalized portrayals of mental illness and criminality, particularly when the individual involved is Black or Brown, contribute to a cycle of fear and mistrust between marginalized communities and law enforcement. For patients of color with SMI, this coverage can exacerbate feelings of isolation, hopelessness, and fear of seeking help. This further perpetuates a dangerous cycle where crises are not handled by health care providers, but by the criminal justice system.

The number of publicized deaths at the hands of police officers has increased, justice is slow and often unfulfilling, and the near constant, repetitious news coverage leads to avoidable traumatization of those who are exposed to almost any news station.

The media’s constant replay of violent encounters between police and individuals with mental illness can be deeply traumatizing, not just for patients but also for families, communities, and mental health professionals. It is crucial to protect your own mental health by setting boundaries around media consumption. Skip the traumatizing videos and limit exposure to distressing content that can contribute to vicarious trauma and burnout. As psychiatrists, we are skilled at advising others to protect their mental health. It is also vital in times of intense stress to prioritize our own self-care, seek support when needed, and remember that maintaining our well-being is essential to continue advocating for our patients.

Supporting Families

Families of those with SMI are often left with few options when their loved one is in crisis, leading them to call the police as a last resort. As psychiatrists, we must guide these families and provide them with resources and strategies to manage crises without involving law enforcement whenever possible. Key actions include:

Developing crisis plans: Encourage families to create crisis plans tailored to the individual’s needs, identifying who to call, what interventions work, and how to deescalate the situation.

Educating about mental health crisis resources: Many communities offer mental health crisis services that do not involve the police, such as mobile crisis units or mental health hotlines. Familiarizing families with these resources can be lifesaving.

Advocating for policy change: Psychiatrists can play an essential role in advocating for systemic changes, such as expanding CIT programs, training officers in mental health awareness, and promoting alternatives to police involvement in psychiatric crises.

Providing psychoeducation: Equip families with knowledge about their loved one's condition, warning signs of escalating crises, and effective communication strategies to reduce the likelihood of violent encounters.

Call to Action for Mental Health

The tragedy of Sonya Massey’s death calls for more than reflection; it demands action. As mental health professionals, we must advocate for change at the intersection of psychiatry, law enforcement, and social justice. This includes pushing for better training for police officers, expanding mental health resources, and dismantling the systemic racism that continues to plague our institutions.

Our role extends beyond the clinic walls—into our communities, policy discussions, and educational efforts. We must stand alongside our patients and their families, ensuring that mental health crises are met with care, not criminalization. Only then can we hope to prevent future tragedies like that of Sonya Massey.

Dr Bell is a quadruple board–certified and Harvard-trained public health specialist. She is a member of faculty for Harvard Medical School and works for Massachusetts General Hospital.