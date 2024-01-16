New Year's Resolutions

Happy to be done with 2023? What is your 2024 New Year's resolution?

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, discusses New Year's resolutions. This time of year is often one of reflection, for both clinicians and patients. In setting a goal for the new year, it is important to examine if that goal is positive, healthy, and for the right reasons. Choosing a SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound) goal ensures it is achievable.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and Certified Peer Specialist. She has a unique perspective having lived with a mood disorder and bridges that space between provider and recipient of mental health services, which resonates with many people. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent books, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, include: Take Control of Your Depression: Strategies to help you feel better now (2018); Helping Others with Depression: Words to Say, Things to Do (2020); andReconnecting after Isolation: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD and More (2022).

