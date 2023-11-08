Now Is the Time for Psychiatrists

We need psychiatrists now more than ever...

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the increase in mental disturbance, and all possible compounding factors, particularly psychosocial pathologies.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry, and is now in retirement and refirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Revisiting the Ethics of Landmark Psychological Experiments in American Melancholy: Poems

November 8th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Psychiatric Boarding in Emergency Departments

November 6th 2023

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021

Reflections on Visiting Grandchildren as the War in the Middle East Erupts

November 3rd 2023

In Memoriam: Dr Paykel Sure Paid Off for Me and Psychiatry

November 2nd 2023

