Should Solitude Be a Psychiatric Value?

COMMENTARY

This article is a response to Dennis Palumbo, MA, MFT’s column, “ Loneliness, Meet Solitude .”

Psychiatry has quite a bit to say about loneliness, but rather little about solitude. Yet, as psychotherapist Dennis Palumbo, MA, MFT, rightly observes, solitude—properly understood—is distinct from loneliness, and may be an important dimension of the creative process. Indeed, as Palumbo observes, quoting the writer, May Sarton, “Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is the richness of self.” Furthermore, as Palumbo notes1:

“…it is vital that the creative patient embrace the solitude of artistic endeavor as a choice. Conceptualized this way, solitude then is not mere isolation. It is a return to the self, a reacquaintance with the patient’s inner world, including both its turmoil and its riches. The darkness and light from which creativity is birthed.”

Just so. To be sure, before the DSM-5 was finalized, I wrote a piece on the emotional and physical toll loneliness can take.2I cited, for example, the research of Dara H. Sorkin, PhD, and her colleagues at the University of California, Irvine, who found that for every increase in the level of loneliness in a sample of 180 older adults, there was a 3-fold increase in the odds of having heart disease. Conversely, among individuals who felt they had companionship or social support, the likelihood of having heart disease decreased.2,3

In short: profound and enduring loneliness in our patients—or in ourselves, as healers—is a health-threatening condition. That said, I contrasted loneliness with solitude, noting that2:

“Loneliness…is not synonymous with “being alone.” Many individuals who live alone do not feel “lonely.” Indeed, some seem to revel in their aloneness. Perhaps this is what theologian Paul Tillich had in mind when he observed that language “… has created the word “loneliness” to express the pain of being alone. And it has created the word “solitude” to express the glory of being alone.” Conversely, some people feel “alone” or disconnected from others, even when surrounded with people.”

I recently discovered a kindred spirit in a posting by Alexandra Hall, a psychologist and author at The Minds Journal. Hall makes a compelling case for the value of solitude. She writes4:

“Solitude is the pause your mind desperately needs. This is one of the biggest benefits of solitude. When was the last time you were truly alone? Not scrolling, not performing, and just being? Overstimulation has been normalized so much that silence has started to feel horribly uncomfortable. However, the reality is that solitude is your nervous system’s favorite sound. When you take a break from non-stop buzz, something amazing happens. Your thoughts stop competing. Your breathing evens out. You begin to hear your inner voice once more. One of the psychological effects of solitude on mental health is how it resets your brain, like hitting “refresh” after too many tabs have been open for too long. Solitude isn’t isolation; it’s restoration…Solitude helps you reconnect with the real you...you cease being a product of others and begin being a more defined version of yourself.”

If all this is so—and I believe it is—then perhaps we need to help some of our patients distinguish solitude from loneliness, and help them enjoy the blessings of their own company. Of course, it hardly needs saying that when our patients report feeling lonely, we need to take that very seriously, exploring both its roots and its remedies. But loneliness is quite different than “the glory of being alone.”

Dr Pies is professor emeritus of psychiatry and lecturer on bioethics and humanities, SUNY Upstate Medical University; clinical professor of psychiatry, Tufts University School of Medicine; and editor in chief emeritus of Psychiatric Times (2007-2010). Dr Pies is the author of several books, including several textbooks on psychopharmacology. A collection of his works can be found on Amazon .

