POETRY
“Wisdom aids the learner and teacher” -(taken from my poem, "Poetic Prudence")
The transitional storms in our lives can cast a downpour of self-criticism resulting in doubt and anxiety. It is difficult to appreciate the sunshine of self-compassion when the clouds of imposter syndrome are abundant. We must remember to pause, breathe, and reflect on our self-truths and the importance of shared humanity.
Shared humanity can be seen in the mentor and mentee relationship which is essential to our personal and professional development. This dualistic relationship is dynamic and promotes humility and wisdom for all seasons of our journeys.
The poem, "Ode to Self-Compassion," is dedicated to my mentee and mentor, Dr Emily Lafferman, a rising third year psychiatry resident at Prisma Health Greer Center for Psychiatry Residency Training Program. Dr Lafferman exudes a passion for wellness and self-reflection that is inspiring and admirable. The poem serves a reminder that our light of purpose and meaning must shine despite periods of angst and uncertainty.
"Ode to Self-Compassion"
Dedicated to my mentee Dr Emily Lafferman
You do not have to be afraid!
For the rhythms of life will
reach their crescendos
and decrescendos,
beckoning your attention
for stillness and acceptance
in your current season
of doubt and anxiety,
which at times sway
like a pendulum
searching for
the steady state
between major and minor
spaces.
You do not have to be troubled
For your self-truths
are rooted in fertile soil
and surrounded by
mushroom enlightenment,
whose stalks provide protection
and nourishment for your sage
spores to spread and reproduce
with love and joy
for your progeny,
who affectionately and unapologetically
adore their mother.
You do not have to be afraid!
You do not have to be troubled!
You are brave and bold,
overflowing with abundance
for this season of anticipation
and gratitude for the
practice and art of being.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM His latest book, Dreaming Together, is available online, and his podcast Psyched Perspectives can be found exclusively on PsychiatricTimes.com.
