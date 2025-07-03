LAONG/AdobeStock

POETRY

“Wisdom aids the learner and teacher” -(taken from my poem, "Poetic Prudence")

The transitional storms in our lives can cast a downpour of self-criticism resulting in doubt and anxiety. It is difficult to appreciate the sunshine of self-compassion when the clouds of imposter syndrome are abundant. We must remember to pause, breathe, and reflect on our self-truths and the importance of shared humanity.

Shared humanity can be seen in the mentor and mentee relationship which is essential to our personal and professional development. This dualistic relationship is dynamic and promotes humility and wisdom for all seasons of our journeys.

The poem, "Ode to Self-Compassion," is dedicated to my mentee and mentor, Dr Emily Lafferman, a rising third year psychiatry resident at Prisma Health Greer Center for Psychiatry Residency Training Program. Dr Lafferman exudes a passion for wellness and self-reflection that is inspiring and admirable. The poem serves a reminder that our light of purpose and meaning must shine despite periods of angst and uncertainty.

"Ode to Self-Compassion"

Dedicated to my mentee Dr Emily Lafferman

You do not have to be afraid!

For the rhythms of life will

reach their crescendos

and decrescendos,

beckoning your attention

for stillness and acceptance

in your current season

of doubt and anxiety,

which at times sway

like a pendulum

searching for

the steady state

between major and minor

spaces.

You do not have to be troubled

For your self-truths

are rooted in fertile soil

and surrounded by

mushroom enlightenment,

whose stalks provide protection

and nourishment for your sage

spores to spread and reproduce

with love and joy

for your progeny,

who affectionately and unapologetically

adore their mother.

You do not have to be afraid!

You do not have to be troubled!

You are brave and bold,

overflowing with abundance

for this season of anticipation

and gratitude for the

practice and art of being.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM His latest book, Dreaming Together, is available online, and his podcast Psyched Perspectives can be found exclusively on PsychiatricTimes.com.