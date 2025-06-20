Blog

Video

Old Roses

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"White roses, tiny and old, flare among thorns by the barn door..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Old Roses" by Donal Hall. Hall (1928-2018) was a prominent American poet, author, editor, and literary critic, known for his diverse body of work and his lasting influence on American poetry. He served as the United States Poet Laureate from 2006 to 2007. Hall's poetry, which was often inspired by rural New Hampshire life, explored themes of nature, place, and the human experience.

Beyond his poetic contributions, Hall was a prolific writer in various genres, including memoir, essays, short fiction, children's books, and plays. He also served as the first poetry editor of The Paris Review, and edited numerous anthologies. Hall's work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Robert Frost Medal, the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, and the National Medal of the Arts.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
cookies
newborn
rabbit
pigeon city
psychotherapy
america sad
moon
happiness
sad woman
debt
Related Content
cookie
June 16th 2025

If You Were a Cookie, What Kind Would You Be?

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
car accident
May 15th 2025

You could have killed me today

Jaslyn Kindel, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
In or Out
April 18th 2025

In or Out

Frank A. Clark, MD
debt
April 17th 2025

Bad Debts...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.