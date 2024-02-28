On Your Mark

"For you and I, know that this space, this pace, this race is a gift to be shared, craved, and loved."
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Time is sprinting ahead
on our track of life
and the gust of wisdom
captures its feet
running each lap
with the fire
of Moses, the faith of
Job, the fervor
of Christ
What are we but cells of love,
ashes of service,
vessels of hymns
nearing spiritual paradise
free of ranking
void of shaming
clear of blaming
that the shepherd of sprinters
would invite us to the
finish line feast?
For you and I
know that this space,
this pace, this race
is a gift to be shared, craved,
and loved.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.