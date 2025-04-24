Optimism as a Skill: A Conversation With Dr Sue Varma

Sue Varma, MD, PC, DFAPA

MEDIA MASTERY WITH DR MENA

"Optimists aren’t born. Practical optimists are made."

Sue Varma, MD, PC, DFAPA, has been one of the most consistent and trusted voices bringing psychiatry to the public. Whether through her hundreds of media appearances or through her bestselling book, Practical Optimism, she has helped bring evidence-based mental health conversations into the mainstream—and made it feel human along the way.

In this installment of Media Mastery With Dr Mena, I had the pleasure of learning from someone I deeply admire—about her journey, her media philosophy, and how she uses psychiatry not just to treat illness, but to promote wellness.

From Shy Kid to Media Trailblazer

“First, I want to say thank you, Dr Mena. I appreciate all the work you are doing in this space. It is an honor to have this conversation with you.” That is how our conversation started—with gratitude and warmth.

Dr Varma shared that her love of both psychiatry and communication came from home. “My interest in both psychiatry and public speaking (believe it or not, I was a shy kid!) began at home. I come from a family of physicians and educators. My parents were big advocates for mental health in the US and abroad.”

Creative expression has always been at the core of her identity. “Doctors are some of the most creative people—who knew!”

She got started in media almost 20 years ago, at a time when it was not necessarily encouraged in psychiatry. “When I first started speaking to mainstream media, almost 20 years ago, I am not sure it was fully understood in our profession—there were not too many of us doing this. And yet, I felt compelled to share what I knew and what I was learning along the way.”

Combating Misinformation With Credibility

Many psychiatrists worry about misinformation in media. Dr Varma agrees—and sees it as a call to action.

“If you had asked me this question before the rise of social media (I started well before that!), I would say we have a crucial role, and now, with social media, even more so—as this space is often crowded with folks, who frankly do not have the training we do. We are the most credible source of information, given our breadth and depth of medical and mental health background combined.”

Breaking Down the Divide Between Wellness and Psychiatry

When asked about misconceptions in media portrayals of mental illness, Dr Varma noted: “The worlds of wellness, well-being, and psychiatry have been kept separate—and it is a problem. I am just as interested in the treatment of mental illness as I am in the promotion of mental wellness.”

She emphasized that more people than ever are invested in prevention—and psychiatrists need to meet that moment. “More people are invested in prevention of illness than ever before and need scientific credible sources for it—that is us!”

Translating Science Without Losing Soul

Dr Varma’s media work always strikes a balance between being evidence-based and approachable. That was not always easy.

“When I started speaking in mainstream media, I would stick to just the science and facts. I always thought to myself—would my mentors and colleagues in medicine find this credible? And while that has never changed, I am a bit more comfortable letting my own personality come through. But it is only now, after having done hundreds of live interviews over the years.”

On Saying Yes—and Knowing When to Say No

In a world of viral soundbites and hot takes, Dr Varma has stayed grounded in her values.

“I have said no to just as many opportunities (that seemed sensational or not credible or scientific) as I have said yes.”

“The vast majority of times, the person you are working with on the other end, to produce this content, also has the same end goal in mind—to provide useful and credible information. And if they do not, it is your job to share your expertise. It is okay to express your concerns and offer alternative solutions. And in the end, it is also okay to respectfully decline. There will be other opportunities—and when your mission and theirs align, it is a great feeling.”

The Journey Behind Practical Optimism

Dr Varma’s book, Practical Optimism, has been making waves across sectors—from medicine to education to community wellness.

“I wrote the book I needed to write—for me, for my patients, but also the general public.”

She was inspired by her work with survivors of 9/11. “I was always curious about the individuals who went through horrific events—lost loved ones and coworkers—and yet came to the program not as patients but as community leaders, activists, and support system.”

Her research uncovered that resilience was made up of things like altruism, flexible coping, and yes—optimism. “Optimism is what optimism does,” she said.

She dug deep into neuroscience and health data. “Optimists enjoy exceptional longevity. They live on average 10% to 15% longer. They are 30% less likely to have a heart attack or stroke. They are 40% more likely to get a raise. They are even more likely to wear seatbelts!”

Her goal was to make optimism teachable. “While optimism is a natural, genetic predisposition and tendency to see the glass half full, practical optimism is a skill, a practice.”

Advice for Psychiatrists Looking to Engage

For psychiatrists who want to share their voice, but worry about being misquoted, Dr. Varma offers encouragement—and a clear strategy.

“Join your medical organizations, become a part of their communications team, sign up for their speaker’s list (or your hospital’s if they have one), get any kind of media training offered you, read about sensitive reporting, start creating short clips for social media, write articles/blogs. We each have different ways, all equally important in contributing to our field—however you feel comfortable putting your knowledge, and expertise. And if it helps, you can also share other people’s work.”

“My journey organically built over the years, one with hundreds of hours of writing, speaking to different audiences, answering live radio, first local, then national television, eventually international—even dabbling in a bit of theater and an off-Broadway play. My 2 cents is that becoming a trusted voice takes time and it involves the cultivation of important relationships—mentors, colleagues, friends, support from organizations—and I am not sure there is a shortcut (even though I get asked for one all the time!)”

Concluding Thoughts

When I asked her what she loves most about doing media, she smiled.

“Probably getting to meet many interesting people outside of psychiatry and getting to collaborate with them—from Gayle King to the outgoing US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy!”

Dr Varma is a board-certified psychiatrist and distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, with over 20 years of experience in private practice and as a clinical assistant professor at NYU Langone Health. A trailblazer in her field, she was the inaugural medical director of NYU’s 9/11 mental health program, earning a Mayoral Proclamation for her groundbreaking work. A national media commentator and keynote speaker, she is regularly seen on The Today Show, CBS Mornings, Good Morning America, and other major networks. She has been nominated for 13 Sharecare Emmy Awards, winning 2. Dr Varma is also the author of Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Wellbeing, and her work is available in over a dozen languages. Learn more at www.doctorsuevarma.com or follow her on Instagram @doctorsuevarma.

Dr Mirhom is the immediate past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Wellbeing Officer at Athletes for Hope.