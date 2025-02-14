Should Psychiatrists Engage With Media? Introducing a New Column

Mena Mirhom, MD, introduces his new, monthly Psychiatric Times column: Media Mastery With Dr Mena! Should psychiatrists and mental health clinicians engage with media? How can they best utilize it to achieve their goals?

Every month, he will share guidelines and tips via video or article on how best to master media in its many forms, including:

Written & print media

Social media

Video media

Op-ed articles

Dr Mirhom has been a part of over 40 live interviews and is excited to share his experiences and best practices. Mental health disinformation is unfortunately rampant, which is exactly why the experiences of mental health clinicians need to be shared with the lay public.

Stay tuned for the first installments of Media Mastery With Dr Mena. If you are interested in writing a piece on psychiatry and the media, please email PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Mirhom is the immediate past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Wellbeing Officer at Athletes for Hope.