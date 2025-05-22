News

Video

Improving Your Media Skill Set: Armed With Knowledge

Author(s):

Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA,Leah Kuntz
Conferences|APA

Psychiatry must embrace media to combat misinformation, shared Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA, at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"I'm really excited about the media work," said Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA. "This is a moment for us in psychiatry."

The vast majority of individuals putting our mental health information online, whether that is on TikTok, Instagram, or elsewhere, are not credentialed experts. One analysis of 500 TikTok videos with the hashtag #mentalhealth or #mentalhealthtips found that more than 80% were misleading.1,2

"We want to be able to arm you if you want to make a video, podcast, or write something for general public consumption. We are, by nature, teachers," said Mirhom. "This is our public health education opportunity. This is our moment."

If you are interested in contributing to the Media & Psychiatry section, or if you would like to suggest a topic, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. You can also read more from Mirhom about media in his column, "Media Mastery With Dr Mena."

Dr Mirhom is the immediate past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of psychiatry and codirector of the PPF Express Program at Columbia University, and the chief wellbeing officer at Athletes for Hope.

References

1. Abrams Z. Addressing misinformation about mental health with patients. American Psychological Association. November 6, 2024. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://www.apa.org/topics/journalism-facts/misinformation-mental-health

2. How accurate is mental health advice on TikTok? PlushCare. Updated January 8, 2025. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://plushcare.com/blog/tiktok-mental-health/

Related Videos
AI
older person
suicide prevention
McIntyre
John Krystal
Psychiatrists for Mental Health for All
Newcorn
conference
online reputation
Meyer
Related Content
Study Finds Zuranolone Effective for Anhedonia in Patients With PPD
May 20th 2025

Study Finds Zuranolone Effective for Anhedonia in Patients With PPD

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Site Logo
May 6th 2014

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

S. Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH
Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting
May 18th 2025

Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Site Logo
May 2nd 2014

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

Donna M. Sudak, MD
Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting
May 16th 2025

Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting

Leah Kuntz
Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA, and Daanish Khorasani, MD
May 16th 2025

Why You Should Do a Media Literacy Elective in Psychiatry Residency

Daanish Khorasani, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.