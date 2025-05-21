Protecting Your Online Reputation: Advice From a Technology Expert

News

At the APA Annual Meeting, John Luo, MD, discussed the importance of managing your online reputation and privacy in today's digital landscape for future opportunities.

John Luo, MD, an expert on technology use in mental health, elaborated on the value of online reputation while attending the 2025 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

According to research, approximately 90% of employers look at the social media presence of prospective employees, and 80% of employers have rejected a candidate based on what they found online.1

"There is a lot of information on the internet. You may want to be like an ostrich and stick your head in the sand, but the reality is your potential clients or employers are going to be looking, so it behooves you to see what's out there," said Luo.

Dr Luo is the director of Emergency & Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry at the University of California Irvine Medical Center. He is on faculty as a health sciences clinical professor of Psychiatry at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. He is an internationally recognized educator and expert on behavioral health informatics. He has presented at numerous conferences, written books and articles on technology use in mental health, and he has been recognized locally and nationally for excellence in teaching.

Reference

1. Coleman K. 63 online reputation statistics for 2024. Status Labs. Accessed May 21, 2025. https://statuslabs.com/blog/online-reputation-statistics

