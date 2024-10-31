Our Closing Argument in Defense of Psychiatric Diagnosis

Commentary
A final argument on psychiatric diagnoses.
This article is a response to the article “Will Denial Make DSM’s Validity Problem Go Away? A Reply to Pies and Ruffalo” by Jani Kajanoja, MD, PhD, and Jussi Valtonen, PhD.
“A map is not the territory it represents, but if correct, it has a similar structure to the territory, which accounts for its usefulness.”-Alfred Korzybski1
We appreciate the latest rejoinder from Jani Kajanoja, MD, PhD, and Jussi Valtonen, PhD, (Drs K & V) in this ongoing exchange.2 Let us all agree that there are serious problems with the DSM categories and the entire categorical approach to diagnosis; that many of the DSM conditions have low or marginal inter-rater reliability (kappa)—including major depressive disorder—and that the vast majority do not have specific biological validators.3 There is nothing new or startling in these observations, which were never the focus of our initial rejoinder4; namely, our objection to K & V’s broad-brush claim that psychiatric diagnoses are little more than a repackaging of the patient’s presenting signs and symptoms, with no explanatory value and no causal relationship to these presenting features.5
We also acknowledge that “disease,” “disorder,” “illness,” etc are complex and contested terms that remain areas of controversy in the philosophy of psychiatry literature, and that there are compelling arguments in favor of noncategorical/alternative diagnostic systems in psychiatry.6 There is also controversy surrounding the complex concepts of “causality,” “natural kinds, “diagnostic kinds,” “practical kinds,” and other essentially metaphysical issues, which are best dealt with in journals specializing in the philosophy of science and psychiatry.7,8 However, we will draw upon psychologist Peter Zachar, PhD’s concept of “practical kinds” as they relate to psychiatric categories.9,10
Notwithstanding these complexities, we have argued that several of the most serious diagnoses in psychiatry—such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and anorexia nervosa—have considerable explanatory value and validity. Furthermore, conceptualizing them as causes of the patient’s signs and symptoms can be substantively informative—even though we do not yet know the precise causes of these illnesses. For example, it is clinically useful and informative to say that a patient is experiencing fatigue and impaired concentration because they are depressed—and not because of, say, a viral infection. We find nothing in K & V’s latest rejoinder that seriously impugns this assertion. [see footnote].
Historically, Kraepelin considered schizophrenia (dementia praecox) and bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness) to be disease processes (Krankheitsprozessen), as contrasted with clinical pictures (Zustandsbilden).3,11 Kraepelin almost certainly regarded these disease processes as causes of their associated signs and symptoms—eg, he believed that “…dementia praecox causes a breaking-down of the self…”12
And while our goal was never to sing the praises of the DSM-5 or its latest revision, we have repeatedly pointed out that the correct use of this manual requires much more than simply matching the patient’s signs and symptoms to those of a DSM category; rather, the manual explicitly requires that the coded diagnosis must be supported by a biopsychosocial case formulation of the patient’s presenting problem. This critical point is conspicuously unacknowledged in both of K & V’s rejoinders.
With that prologue, we now point out some specific areas of disagreement with Drs K & V:
“…can help them have a better understanding of themselves…and their symptoms. It can provide validation, and knowledge that some symptoms may relate to their diagnosis and not them as a person…[diagnosis] may provide reassurance that the individual’s situation is not unique, mysterious or inexplicable… [and] can reduce stigma by explicitly acknowledging the presence of illness.”36
Indeed, over the course of more than 25 years, one of us (RP) witnessed many instances in which a patient newly-diagnosed with bipolar 1 disorder expressed great relief at finally having received an explanation for years of severe mood swings—and many found their lives vastly improved with lithium treatment.37
Concluding Thoughts
We have acknowledged the drawbacks of categorical diagnostic systems, such as the DSM and ICD. We also acknowledge the controversies surrounding the ontological status—the “is-ness”—of psychiatric disorders and the complex nature of “causality.” But to deny the reality of serious psychiatric illness—or to trivialize it as mere “psychological distress”—is to do a great disservice to those who entrust us with their care. It seems to us equally unhelpful to deny that psychiatric disorders cause the symptoms identified in their diagnostic criteria—which merely point to, and do not fully capture or define, the underlying psychophysical condition.
Indeed, as the Table shows,38-44 the ordinary language of mental health care attributes causality to many of our diagnostic categories. We believe the burden of proof rests with Drs K & V to show why—collectively and individually—all these sources are misguided in their use of the term, “cause”. To recall Wittgenstein’s maxim: “Ordinary language is alright.”45 And in our view, there is much to be said for common usage and common sense!
We have enjoyed these exchanges and are happy to give the last word to our Finnish colleagues, should they wish it.
Acknowledgments: The authors wish to thank Drs Kenneth Schaffner and Peter Zachar for their comments on some aspects of this debate. However, the views presented here are solely those of the authors, unless otherwise noted.
Footnote: When we say, for example, that schizophrenia "causes" auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions, we are not positing a mechanical kind of causality, akin to how billiard ball A collides with billiard ball B, causing it to move into the side pocket. (Of course, the philosopher David Hume famously noted that we do not actually "see" causality in this scenario—only the temporal sequence of events). Rather, we are hypothesizing (not “assuming”) that a recognizable and characteristic psychophysiological state—the product of innumerable antecedent biological, psychological, and social factors—is responsible for the patient's signs and symptoms. That is, we hypothesize that the term "schizophrenia" (as a practical kind) points to a characteristic pathological condition of the human mind that is responsible for the symptoms we call "schizophrenic." One type of causal reasoning expresses this idea as a counterfactual statement; ie, "If Smith did not have schizophrenia (or a related condition), he would not be experiencing auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions." We may justifiably posit this type of causation without necessarily knowing the pathophysiology of schizophrenia.
Dr Pies is Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Lecturer on Bioethics and Humanities, SUNY Upstate Medical University; Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus, Tufts University School of Medicine; and Editor in Chief Emeritus of Psychiatric Times (2007-2010). Dr Pies is the author of several books. A collection of his works can be found on Amazon. Dr Ruffalo is an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando and adjunct instructor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.
