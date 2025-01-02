PA-Psychiatrist Team Talks Mental Health

The nccPA Health Foundation is excited to share its relationship with Psychiatric Times. As a new strategic alliance partner, the Health Foundation invites mental health workforce colleagues to learn about the contributions of board certified physician assistants/associates (PAs) and how they can benefit you and your patients by expanding the reach of psychiatric services. The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) is the only certifying body for more than 178,000 PAs, who work in all settings and specialties, in the United States.

Pete Carmany, PA-C, CAQ-psychiatry, and psychiatrist Terri Langford, MD, shared perspectives in a podcast about working together to expand access to mental health care in rural Lovington, New Mexico.

Pete Carmany, PA-C, CAQ-psychiatry, and Terri Langford, MD

Langford underscored the critical importance of collaborative partnerships like hers and Carmany’s. In the podcast, they shared:

Hallmarks of their partnership, including its most rewarding aspects,

Opportunities they see to support expansion of the mental health workforce,

Perspectives on what their primary care colleagues need to know about psychiatry and behavioral health, and

Insights for students and PAs who want to move into psychiatry.

Hear about their partnership, how it benefits their patients, and the tremendous opportunity for more psychiatrist-PA collaborations in this PA Insights with NCCPA podcast.

Carmany is a board certified PA with more than 20 years of experience as well as a Certificate of Added Qualification in Psychiatry.He has previous experience as a rehabilitation counselor and in family therapy.Langford is boarded in psychiatry and internal medicine.She previously worked in California and has experience in private practice.More recently, she has relocated to New Mexico to work with an underserved community.

Mr Carmany and Dr Langford serve on the nccPA Health Foundation’s Steering Committee for its PArtners in Mental Health Initiative, a profession-wide effort to engage national PA organizations, PAs, and interprofessional partners in mutually reinforcing activities that enhance education, strengthen the practice environment, and raise awareness of the PA contributions to addressing mental and behavioral health.

Are you a psychiatric physician assistant interested in sharing your experiences? Would you like to be featured in an upcoming video discussing hot topics in psychiatry? Share ideas for clinical pieces, case discussions, and commentaries as well as a current CV via email to PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. You and your work may be featured in an upcoming issue of Psychiatric Times!