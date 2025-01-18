Partnering With the Psych NP Network

CONFERENCE REPORTER

At the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Psychiatric Times took some time to chat with Lindsay Hill, DNP, PMHNP, cofounder of the Psych NP Network, to discuss our new partnership.

"Psychiatric Times provides such a great platform to further mental health, and I really want to be an advocate for my fellow psych NPs," said Hill.

In terms of psychiatric innovations for 2025, Hill is very excited about Cobenfy for patients with schizophrenia. She also hopes to help tamp down on the negative stigma surrounding mental health this year via her social media platforms.

Stay tuned for further updates on our partnership with the Psych NP Network.

Dr Hill is cofounder of the Psych NP Network, CEO and founder of Klear Care, and the Arizona APNA chapter president.