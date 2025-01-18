News

Partnering With the Psych NP Network

Lindsay Hill, DNP, PMHNP
  • Lindsay Hill, DNP, PMHNP, highlights the importance of advocating for psychiatric nurse practitioners through a new partnership with Psychiatric Times.
  • Hill is enthusiastic about Cobenfy, a psychiatric innovation for schizophrenia patients, expected in 2025.
We're excited to preview our new upcoming partnership with the Psych NP Network at Real Psychiatry!

At the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ, Psychiatric Times took some time to chat with Lindsay Hill, DNP, PMHNP, cofounder of the Psych NP Network, to discuss our new partnership.

"Psychiatric Times provides such a great platform to further mental health, and I really want to be an advocate for my fellow psych NPs," said Hill.

In terms of psychiatric innovations for 2025, Hill is very excited about Cobenfy for patients with schizophrenia. She also hopes to help tamp down on the negative stigma surrounding mental health this year via her social media platforms.

Stay tuned for further updates on our partnership with the Psych NP Network.

Dr Hill is cofounder of the Psych NP Network, CEO and founder of Klear Care, and the Arizona APNA chapter president.

