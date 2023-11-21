Poetic Canvas

A psychiatrist reflects on how much we all have in common and the need for healing...

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Three neighbors holding brushes of meaning.

Faith, family, and fervor uniting on sage canvas.

Vibrant crosses, stars, and crescents

bearing fruits of life, light, and love.

Three candles shining

poetically, peacefully, and passionately.

Timeless art pining and praying for togetherness.

It is this interfaith lavender tree that beckons healing.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

The Gaza-Israel War: “A Major Poetic Emergency”

November 20th 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

How JFK Killed My Father

November 15th 2023

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

June 29th 2018

I Knew a Woman

November 10th 2023

Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables

November 6th 2023

