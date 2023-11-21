Poetic Canvas

AkuAku/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Three neighbors holding brushes of meaning.

Faith, family, and fervor uniting on sage canvas.

Vibrant crosses, stars, and crescents

bearing fruits of life, light, and love.

Three candles shining

poetically, peacefully, and passionately.

Timeless art pining and praying for togetherness.

It is this interfaith lavender tree that beckons healing.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.