Poll: Do You Feel Prepared to Prescribe the Newly Approved First-In-Class Muscarinic Agonist?

Poll
Article

The first-in-class muscarinic agonist Cobenfy, formerly known as KarXT, was just approved by the FDA to treat schizophrenia in adults. Are you ready to discuss it with patients and caregivers?

COBENFY, Sample Wallet Titration, Bristol Myers Squibb

COBENFY, Sample Wallet Titration, Bristol Myers Squibb

On September 26, 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Cobenfy (xanomeline and trospium chloride), formerly known as KarXT, for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In doing so, it represents the first drug with a novel mechanism in decades, as it selectively targets the M1 and M4 receptors without blocking D2 receptor.

The landmark decision brings excitement to the field. “[The] landmark approval of our first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia marks an important milestone for the community, where after more than 30 years, there is now an entirely new pharmacological approach for schizophrenia — one that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm,” Chris Boerner, PhD , board chair and chief executive officer at Bristol Myers Squibb said in a press release.1 “As we reenter the field of neuropsychiatry, we are dedicated to changing the conversation around serious mental illness, beginning with today’s approval in schizophrenia.”

Although Psychiatric Times and other medical publications have reviewed the research leading to the approval, how prepared are clinicians to discuss the agent with patients and consider its use in regular practice?

How confident and prepared are you to discuss and prescribe Cobenfy and future muscarinic agonists?

Very confident - I have actively sought out research and information
Somewhat confident - I have read some information and will look for additional education
Not very confident - I have not read much about how the new mechanism of action and how it works
Trepidatious - I have not read much about it and may be reluctant to try something new

Stay up to date with the latest research by subscribing to Psychiatric Times e-newsletters.

Reference

1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride), a First-In-Class Muscarinic Agonist for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults. BMS. Press release. September 26, 2024. Accessed September 27, 2024. https://news.bms.com/news/corporate-financial/2024/U.S.-Food-and-Drug-Administration-Approves-Bristol-Myers-Squibbs-COBENFY-xanomeline-and-trospium-chloride-a-First-In-Class-Muscarinic-Agonist-for-the-Treatment-of-Schizophrenia-in-Adults/default.aspx


Recent Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
blood test

Reduced Blood Monitoring and Hematological Abnormalities in Clozapine-Treated Patients

Brian Miller, MD, PhD, MPH
September 27th 2024
Article
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
April 9th 2022
Podcast
doctor

New Data Shows How Best to Switch Patients With Schizophrenia to Risperidone

Leah Kuntz
September 24th 2024
Article
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
September 27th 2021
Podcast
receptor

Poll: How Much Do You Know About Muscarinic Receptor Agonists?

Psychiatric Times Editors
September 23rd 2024
Article
schizophrenia

Hope for Muscarinics: A New Option for Schizophrenia

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC
September 23rd 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.