Poll: Do You Feel Prepared to Prescribe the Newly Approved First-In-Class Muscarinic Agonist?

On September 26, 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Cobenfy (xanomeline and trospium chloride), formerly known as KarXT, for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In doing so, it represents the first drug with a novel mechanism in decades, as it selectively targets the M1 and M4 receptors without blocking D2 receptor.



The landmark decision brings excitement to the field. “[The] landmark approval of our first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia marks an important milestone for the community, where after more than 30 years, there is now an entirely new pharmacological approach for schizophrenia — one that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm,” Chris Boerner, PhD , board chair and chief executive officer at Bristol Myers Squibb said in a press release.1 “As we reenter the field of neuropsychiatry, we are dedicated to changing the conversation around serious mental illness, beginning with today’s approval in schizophrenia.”



Although Psychiatric Times and other medical publications have reviewed the research leading to the approval, how prepared are clinicians to discuss the agent with patients and consider its use in regular practice?

How confident and prepared are you to discuss and prescribe Cobenfy and future muscarinic agonists? Very confident - I have actively sought out research and information Somewhat confident - I have read some information and will look for additional education Not very confident - I have not read much about how the new mechanism of action and how it works Trepidatious - I have not read much about it and may be reluctant to try something new Vote

