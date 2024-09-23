Poll: How Much Do You Know About Muscarinic Receptor Agonists?

How comfortable do you feel in your knowledge of this type of treatment?

The US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to share results of the New Drug Application for Bristol Myers Squibb’s KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia. KarXT is a novel muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist. How comfortable do you feel in your knowledge of this type of treatment? Tell us here!

How much do you know about muscarinic receptor agonists?

I feel very educated about this type of treatment.
I feel somewhat educated about this type of treatment.
I feel somewhat uneducated about this type of treatment.
I feel very uneducated about this type of treatment.

If you feel uneducated about muscarinic receptor agonists, what do you want to know? Let us know by emailing us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

