Poll: Pressing Ethical Issues

Psychiatric Times Editors

Key Takeaways

  • Ethical issues in psychiatry include balancing patient autonomy with necessary interventions and confidentiality with the duty to warn.
  • Emerging technologies in psychiatric treatment present new ethical challenges that require careful consideration and dialogue.
We want to hear from you: what ethical issues in psychiatry are you most worried about?

March is Ethics Awareness Month. To honor the occasion, we want to hear from you about the most pressing ethical issues in psychiatry. Take the poll here:

Which of the following are you most concerned about?

Medical aid in dying
Involuntary psychiatric treatment
The Goldwater Rule
Countertransference

Which of the following are you most concerned about?

Capacity determination
New federal regulations
Ketamine
Confidentiality

How frequently would you say you encounter an ethical quandary in your practice?

Very often
Sometimes
Rarely
Never

Have you read any articles on ethics-related topics in Psychiatric Times?

Yes
No

Would you like to see more on ethics in Psychiatric Times?

Yes
No

If you are interested in writing on ethics or suggesting a topic, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

