Postpartum Depression: Top Tips to Provide Optimized Care

News
Article
Author(s):
Check out these top tips for treating postpartum depression from the Real Psychiatry conference!
CONFERENCE REPORTER
After their presentation at the Real Psychiatry conference, “More Than Baby Blues: Optimizing Care for Postpartum Depression,” Psychiatric Times asked the presenters Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, and Tina Matthews Hayes, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, about their top recommendations for treating PPD. Here's what they said...
Want more from Real Psychiatry? Check out our latest coverage here.