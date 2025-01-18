News

Article

Postpartum Depression: Top Tips to Provide Optimized Care

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Early screening and diagnosis are crucial for effective management of postpartum depression.
  • Personalized treatment plans should integrate pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Check out these top tips for treating postpartum depression from the Real Psychiatry conference!

CONFERENCE REPORTER

After their presentation at the Real Psychiatry conference, “More Than Baby Blues: Optimizing Care for Postpartum Depression,” Psychiatric Times asked the presenters Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, and Tina Matthews Hayes, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, about their top recommendations for treating PPD. Here's what they said...

