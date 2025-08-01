Presenting Our August Theme: ADHD

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our August theme focuses on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6 million children between the ages of 3 and 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD at some point.1 With such a high prevalence, and a continuous rise in diagnoses.2

How do you assess adult ADHD? What comorbidities do you often see with ADHD in your practice? What factors do you consider when selecting and ADHD treatment? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our August content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

ADHD With Bipolar Disorder: Genetics, Diagnosis, and New Thinking on Treatment

ADHD: Overlooked Cause of Persistent Anxiety and Depression in Adults

Childhood Physical Health and ADHD Symptoms

Longitudinal Study Looks at Risk of Cardiovascular Disease With Long-Term ADHD Medication Use

