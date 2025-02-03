News

Article

Presenting Our February Theme: Emergency Psychiatry

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz

Key Takeaways

  • Emergency Psychiatry theme explores aggression management, legal/ethical issues, and support for unhoused individuals in emergency settings.
  • Contributions are invited, including articles, case studies, and CME content, to enhance the February theme.
SHOW MORE

Do you want to be featured in a future Special Report? Check out our February theme!

February Theme: Emergency Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our February theme takes a look at a critical issue: Emergency Psychiatry. How do you address aggression? What legal and ethical issues do you face as an emergency clinician? How can you best help unhoused individuals who present to the emergency department?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our February content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Multidisciplinary Inpatient Care for Medically Compromised Youth and Young Adults With Eating Disorders

Abdicated Authority: How We Fail Conservatees

Agitation Assessment: The Role of Psychiatry in Acute Settings

Tango Without Touching: Defusing Pediatric PTSD in the Emergency Department

Related Videos
Related Content
988
January 29th 2025

Crisis Services Struggle to Meet Increased Need Generated From Launch of 988

Leah Kuntz
Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD
May 24th 2021

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
GLP 1
December 23rd 2024

GLP-1 Agonist Anti-Obesity Meds Reduced Alcohol Use Disorder-Related Hospitalizations

Kenneth J. Bender, PharmD, MA
Video: Expert on Domestic and Sexual Violence Discusses Support Services for Stalking Victims
August 19th 2011

Video: Expert on Domestic and Sexual Violence Discusses Support Services for Stalking Victims

hospitalzation
December 5th 2024

The Horror of Unjust Psychiatric Hospitalization

Daniel Morehead, MD
eating disorders
November 22nd 2024

Multidisciplinary Inpatient Care for Medically Compromised Youth and Young Adults With Eating Disorders

Jessica M. Pierce, MD, MSc Vishvanie Bernadene Stoody, MD, MS Christina Cwynar, DNP, CPNP-PC, PMHNP-BC Syma Khan, MSW Terrill Bravender, MD, MPH
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.