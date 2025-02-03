Presenting Our February Theme: Emergency Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our February theme takes a look at a critical issue: Emergency Psychiatry. How do you address aggression? What legal and ethical issues do you face as an emergency clinician? How can you best help unhoused individuals who present to the emergency department?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our February content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Multidisciplinary Inpatient Care for Medically Compromised Youth and Young Adults With Eating Disorders

Abdicated Authority: How We Fail Conservatees

Agitation Assessment: The Role of Psychiatry in Acute Settings

Tango Without Touching: Defusing Pediatric PTSD in the Emergency Department