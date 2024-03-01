Presenting Our March Theme: Mood Disorders

Write to us now to be part of our series focused on mood disorders this month.

This year, Psychiatric Times® is introducing monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our March theme is Mood Disorders, which will include expert discussions on identifying, treating, and managing mood disorders such as major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.

How do you address mood disorders in your patients? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our March content series on Mood Disorders.

