Presenting Our May Theme: Psychotherapy

Leah Kuntz

  • Psychotherapy's practice is declining due to high costs and limited insurance reimbursement, prompting a focus on its importance.
  • Mental health clinicians are encouraged to share insights and experiences on psychotherapy versus pharmacotherapy.
Explore the evolving role of psychotherapy in psychiatry in our May theme! We want to hear about your insights, tips, and case studies.

May theme: psychotherapy

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our May theme focuses on the important practice of psychotherapy. Psychoanalysis has become less frequently practiced due to its cost and limited insurance reimbursement. How often do you use psychotherapy in your practice? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? How should practitioners approach conversations about psychotherapy vs pharmacotherapy? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our May content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Psychodynamic Psychotherapy by Psychiatrists

The Fine Art (and Science) of Nonprescribing

Psychotherapy vs Pharmacotherapy for Depression in Heart Failure

Psychotherapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression Is Overlooked, Underused

