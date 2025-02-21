Promoting True Healing and Growth: In Conversation With a Second-Generation Psychiatrist

CLINICAL CONVERSATIONS

As part of Psychiatric Times’ 40th anniversary celebration, we are interviewing a wide range of psychiatric professionals to better understand how the field has developed over the last 4 decades. Today, we are proud to feature Amitha Dhingra, MD, a second-generation psychiatrist. With a strong background in both general and geriatric psychiatry, Dr Dhingra is committed to providing comprehensive care in underserved environments, particularly for individuals with complex mental health needs. Her work reflects a dedication to improving mental health access and treatment in challenging settings.

Psychiatric Times: What are the most pressing issues in psychiatry?

Amitha Dhingra, MD: The most pressing issues in psychiatry today include the increasing demand for mental health services due to rising rates of mental health conditions, especially in the context of the ongoing global challenges like the pandemic. This demand often leads to long wait times and shortages of mental health professionals, particularly in underserved areas. Another major concern is stigma surrounding mental health, which still prevents many individuals from seeking help early or at all. Access to care is a significant issue, especially in rural or low-income areas, where there is limited availability of mental health services. Additionally, the integration of mental and physical health care remains an ongoing challenge, as mental health is often treated separately from other medical conditions despite its strong connection to overall health.

PT: As it is our 40th anniversary, how do you think psychiatry has changed over the past 40 years? What has been the greatest advance in psychiatry over the past 40 years? The greatest challenge?

Dhingra: Over the past 40 years, psychiatry has transformed significantly in terms of both understanding and treatment of mental health conditions. The greatest advance in psychiatry during this time has been the development of more effective and targeted medications, as well as the integration of psychotherapy and pharmacological treatment to offer more holistic care. Medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for depression and atypical antipsychotics for conditions like schizophrenia have improved patients’ lives and reduced the burden of mental illness.

However, 1 of the greatest challenges psychiatry still faces is mental health stigma, which remains a barrier for many individuals in seeking treatment. Even though there has been significant progress in reducing stigma, the perception that mental illness is something to be ashamed of continues to affect both the individual and societal attitudes toward care. Additionally, the insufficient resources and workforce to meet the growing demand for psychiatric services is an ongoing challenge.

PT: What do you hope will change in the next 40 years?

Dhingra: In the next 40 years, I hope psychiatry will continue to evolve toward precision psychiatry, where treatments are more personalized based on an individual’s genetic makeup, lifestyle, and specific needs. I also hope there will be a more seamless integration of mental and physical health care, so that patients receive holistic treatment that addresses both aspects of their well-being. Furthermore, I believe that the use of technology, such as telepsychiatry, mental health apps, and AI-driven diagnostics, will continue to make mental health services more accessible and efficient. The ultimate goal would be for mental health care to be universally accessible, reducing barriers such as location, cost, and stigma, especially in underserved communities.

PT: Can you speak to the increased demands of psychiatric services in correctional settings? What has been your experience?

Dhingra: The demand for psychiatric services in correctional settings has risen significantly in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of complex mental health conditions, including dementia, particularly among the aging inmate population. Many incarcerated individuals have untreated or undiagnosed mental health issues, and as cognitive decline becomes more common, the challenges of managing aging inmates with dementia grow. While there is a growing recognition of the need to integrate mental health services within correctional facilities, these systems are often under-resourced, leaving psychiatric staff overburdened and unable to provide adequate care. The mental health needs of incarcerated individuals are multifaceted and require a multidisciplinary approach that addresses not only psychological but also medical and social needs. From my experience, it is evident that specialized care and improved resources are critical to managing the complexity of these cases, ensuring that individuals with dementia and other psychiatric conditions receive the appropriate, comprehensive care they need.

PT: As a second-generation psychiatrist, what unique perspective do you bring to clinical practice?

Dhingra: Being a second-generation psychiatrist gives me a unique perspective, as I was raised in an environment that normalized discussions around mental health. I have had the benefit of learning from my mother’s experience as a psychiatrist, which has shaped my understanding of the challenges within the field. This background allows me to approach clinical practice with a balance of empathy, curiosity, and resilience. It has also given me a deep appreciation for the evolving nature of psychiatry, understanding that it is not just about treating symptoms, but also addressing the individual’s history, environment, and personal journey. Moreover, I am acutely aware of the importance of mentorship, having observed it firsthand in my family, and I strive to pass on those lessons to younger providers.

PT: If you could give any piece of advice to your peers, what would you tell them?

Dhingra: I would advise my peers to always remain curious, compassionate, and open-minded in their practice. Psychiatry is a constantly evolving field, and the key to staying effective is a willingness to learn and adapt to new research and treatment modalities. It is also important to foster strong relationships with patients, as understanding their unique experiences and perspectives can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes. Finally, take care of your own mental health and well-being; burnout is real, and we must prioritize self-care to be effective caregivers for others. Remember that psychiatry is not just about treating symptoms, but helping people navigate their lives in a way that promotes true healing and growth.

PT: Thank you!

Dr Dhingra is an Ohio native who completed her psychiatry residency and geriatric psychiatry fellowship at Emory University. She is currently serving as the psychiatric medical director for FirstClass Healthcare, overseeing mental health services in correctional settings across Atlanta, GA, and the surrounding areas.