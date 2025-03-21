Psychiatric Organizations Respond to Federal Concerns Over Psychotropic Medications, SAMHSA Budget Cuts

daboost/Adobestock

In a joint statement released today, leading psychiatric organizations addressed the February 14, 2025, Executive Order 14212, which called for an assessment of the risks associated with psychotropic medications, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and stimulants.1,2 The statement, signed by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP), the National Network of Depression Centers (NNDC), and the Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) pushed back against concerns that could lead to misinformation and reduced access to evidence-based treatments.

In their response, the organizations emphasized that decades of rigorous research, randomized clinical trials, and FDA oversight have established the safety and efficacy of these medications. The organizations cautioned that “Efforts to discourage, stigmatize or curtail the use of evidence-based treatments for mental illness will have serious deleterious consequences, particularly for individuals with serious mental illness, their loved ones, and the communities in which they live.”1

Moreover, the groups asserted that “Physicians work closely with patients and families to assess the risks and benefits of psychopharmacology and monitor for potential side effects, ensuring each patient receives individualized care.”1

One key concern highlighted in the statement is the potential amplification of misleading claims that antidepressants are addictive or as dangerous as Schedule I substances. The statement counters that when prescribed appropriately and monitored by health care professionals, psychotropic agents save lives and decrease disability.

“Psychiatric medications are safe, effective, and can be lifesaving if they are taken properly-- as directed --under the care of an appropriately licensed healthcare professional,” they wrote. “These medications can significantly improve the quality of life for children struggling with mental health conditions, including those at imminent risk of suicide, by helping to alleviate symptoms of depression, mania, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tourette’s disorder, ADHD, and psychotic illness.”1

The joint statement concluded with a message to various stakeholders:

“We urge the Federal government and our colleagues within the scientific and practitioner communities not to disregard the critical role played by the appropriate use of evidence-based psychotropic medications in the treatment of individuals with psychiatric conditions that carry inherent high risks for suicide or other dangerous or life-threatening behaviors.”1

Last week the APA as part of the CEO Alliance for Mental Health, a coalition of leaders from major mental health organizations, issued a statement expressing deep concern over reported plans to significantly reduce funding and resources for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The wrote, “The CEO Alliance for Mental Health is deeply concerned about potential cuts to SAMHSA that would interrupt services for people with mental health conditions and substance use disorders – cuts that have the potential to cause widespread harm to our communities. We strongly urge the Administration to protect SAMHSA and other federal programs that address the mental illness and substance use epidemic, and that help to prevent suicide — crises deeply affecting American families.”3

“The CEO Alliance urges the Administration and Congress to protect SAMHSA and continue the successful bipartisan collaboration to address mental health, suicide prevention, and substance use care in our country,” they said.3

Look for continued coverage, including expert insights on these statements and what the changes mean for patient care and clinicians.

References

1. Joint Statement on Federal Concerns About Psychotropic Medication Safety. Press statement. American Psychiatric Association. March 21, 2025. Accessed March 21, 2025. https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/News-Releases/Joint-Statement-on-Federal-Concerns-About-Psychotr

2. Trump DJ. Executive Order 14212—Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission. February 13, 2025. Accessed March 21, 2025. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14212-establishing-the-presidents-make-america-healthy-again-commission

3. Nation’s Mental Health Leaders Express Concern About Proposed Cuts to SAMHSA. Press statement. American Psychiatric Association. March 18, 2025. Accessed March 25, 2025. https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/News-Releases/Leaders-Concern-about-Proposed-SAMHSA-Cuts