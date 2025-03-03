Psychiatric Times Through the Years: The Last 5 Years in March Covers

Take a look at the last 5 March covers of Psychiatric Times.

During the 40th anniversary of Psychiatric Times, we are taking a look back at our covers over the last 5 years.

Psychiatric Times, vol. 37 no. 3

2020

In the March 2020 issue of Psychiatric Times, Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD, and Asim Shah, MD, wrote about the importance of psychiatrists understanding the pathophysiology of coronaviruses, particularly SARS-CoV-2, to effectively communicate with patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronaviruses are zoonotic pathogens, often originating in animals and transmitting to humans through intermediate hosts. COVID-19 spread globally quickly, and mental health professionals needed to be prepared for the psychological impact on patients, including heightened anxiety and stress related to the outbreak. The authors covered the disease from how it spreads and the differences in immune response from patient to patient to recommended cleaning routines and testing, treatment, and prevention efforts. Read more.

The second cover story, from Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, and Editor in Chief John J. Miller, MD, discusses the history of the use of L-methylfolate in patients and offers a look at 3 cases that suggest L-methylfolate may contribute to agitation and mania. The bioactive form of folate was used to augment antidepressant therapy in patients with major depressive disorder who showed poor response to antidepressant treatment. While it demonstrated efficacy in enhancing antidepressant response, the authors warned clinicians of potential adverse effects, including agitation and mania, using 3 case studies that suggest L-methylfolate's role in enhancing monoamine production may, in rare instances, precipitate mood destabilization. Read more.

Psychiatric Times, vol. 38 no. 3

2021

In the March 2021 issue of Psychiatric Times, Amilcar Arnaldo Tirado, MD, MBA, reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic 1 year after it started. Clinicians had observed that the virus's impact extends beyond acute infection, with patients experiencing persistent symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and depression. Tirado discussed his own run-in with COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March 2020 and being hospitalized. He detailed his recovery after he left the hospital and how he adapted his work to suit him as he recovered. The pandemic strained health care systems and professionals, leading to increased workloads and emotional challenges. Despite these hardships, the medical community adapted by implementing telemedicine and developing innovative care strategies. Read more.

In the second cover story, Cynthia M.A. Geppert, MD, PhD, MA, MPH, MSBE, DPS, MSJ, wrote about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the best way to justly distribute it. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine in December 2020, sparking the conversation about who should get the first doses. Ethical issues, including frameworks published by several respected public health institutions, and procedural justice made deciding the priority order more challenging. Geppert works over all of the different reasonings and opinions an individual may have, including prioritizing those in the prime of their life or making sure not to overlook the importance of the mental health care sector, while detailing the order in which the first vaccines were ultimately distributed. Read more.

Psychiatric Times, vol. 39 no. 3

2022

On the cover of the March 2022 issue of Psychiatric Times, the article discusses the use of ketamine in managing severe agitation, particularly in emergency settings, and its connection to the controversial concept of excited delirium syndrome (ExDS). Authors J.J. Rasimas, PhD, MD, FAACT, FSCLP, FACMT, FACPsych, and Courtney S. Rasimas, MPH, shared the historical roots of ExDS, tracing it back to Bell’s mania, and examined the ethical and medical concerns surrounding ketamine's application in these cases. The authors highlight the evolving role of ketamine in psychiatry and emergency medicine, calling into question its societal implications. Read more.

In the second cover story, Jake Goodman, MD, MBA, shares his experience after publicly sharing that he takes medication for his mental health. Goodman’s post reached millions, receiving largely great support. He detailed the culture of silence in medicine and the impact burnout has had on medical students and clinicians alike. Explaining why he wanted to share his story, he wrote, “Believe it or not, there are many aspiring medical students and doctors who look up to me as my younger self once regarded my pediatrician, our family doctor, and the other doctors I met. I wanted to show them what a real doctor looks like.” Read more.

Psychiatric Times, vol. 40 no. 3

2023

The March 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times featured a piece considering the controversy surrounding treatments for Alzheimer disease and profiles 5 currently available treatments, 2 in the research pipeline, and 2 treatments to address behavioral issues in patients with Alzheimer disease. Author Leah Kuntz discusses raised concerns over the FDA's accelerated approval of aducanumab (Aduhelm), developing treatments in study phases like blacarmesine, and using AXS-05, a combination of dextromethorman and bupropion, for treating agitation in patients. With over 6 million Americans affected and numbers expected to double by 2050, the urgency for effective treatments is clear. Read more.

The second cover story, from Ronald W. Pies, MD, explores the psychological, political, and sociological aspects of false flag conspiracy theories. Pies writes about how these theories, often spread through social media, falsely attribute events like mass shootings or political violence to hidden orchestrators. He considers why individuals believe in such theories, linking them to cognitive biases, distrust in institutions, and the communal nature of conspiracy networks. It also discusses the role of technology in amplifying these conspiracies. Read more.

Psychiatric Times, vol. 41 no. 3

2024

The 2024 March issue cover highlighted 2 sides of a recent controversy. The original STAR*D authors and a group of authors calling the trial into question made their case in 2 pieces published in Psychiatric Times. The first of 3 articles on the cover was written by Editor in Chief, John J. Miller, MD, opening the floor for the 2 pieces. The STAR*D trial, Miller said, is 1 of the most important foundational studies in psychiatry to guide the treatment of unipolar major depression. Miller had previously written a cover story in December 2023, questioning if protocol violations in the study data made it less credible, prompting a response from skeptics and the original study team. Read more.

The authors questioning the cumulative remission rate of the STAR*D trial, a major study on antidepressant effectiveness, are critical of its reported 67% cumulative remission rate. They argue that methodological flaws, including high dropout rates and inconsistent remission criteria, may have inflated results. A reassessment suggests a lower true remission rate, challenging past psychiatric guidelines influenced by STAR*D. Read more.

The original authors of the STAR*D trial addressed the controversy, disputing claims that the study’s protocol was violated. They defend their methodology, arguing that the study, despite being designed decades ago, remains relevant in understanding major depressive disorder treatment. They acknowledge discrepancies in remission rate calculations but assert their approach was scientifically valid. Read more.