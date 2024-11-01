News

Article

Real Psychiatry: Clinical Pearls for Nurse Practitioners

Author(s):

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC

Here's why you should attend Real Psychiatry!

Have you registered for the upcoming Real Psychiatry meeting, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric APPs for psychiatric APPs? Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shares why you should attend on January 17–18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

The conference features expert presentations and panel discussions that showcase best practices for managing a multitude of psychiatric diagnoses, including major depressive disorder, substance use disorders, bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD, and more.

Are you ready to network and learn? Register here.

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
brain
October 31st 2024

Posters Share Positive Data on Long-Term Treatment with Xanomeline/Trospium

Leah Kuntz
Ecler Jaqua, MD, MBA, FAAFP, AGSF, FACLM, DipABOM, AAHIVS
October 31st 2024

Family Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry Topics Highlighted at Annual Conference

Madiha Khan, MD
Sara Walker
October 30th 2024

Family and Sports Medicine Physician Shares Thoughts on Annual Conference

Madiha Khan, MD
innovations
July 8th 2024

Innovations in Clinical Research

Erin O'Brien
wheelchair
June 24th 2024

Disabilities: The Next Chapter in DEI

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
semaglutide
June 21st 2024

Investigating the Link Between Semaglutide and Suicidal Ideation

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.