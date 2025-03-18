Recovery Movie Meetups

Ivector/AdobeStock

Thought experiments are constantly running in our fragile little minds as our prefrontal cortexes model out the future so that we can avoid getting eaten by predators, find the most suitable mate, or get the best deal on car insurance. It is the neural equivalent of binge watching endless what-if movies in our heads all day long. Sure, they protect us from harm and help us maximize favorable outcomes (usually), but as any psychiatrist knows, when taken to the extreme, the stress they cause can become overwhelming and unhealthy. For me, it almost became deadly.

Beyond managing the constant what-if scenarios running through my own mind, my job as a Hollywood screenwriter required me to craft elaborate fictional what-if narratives to earn a paycheck. That meant endless mental loops playing out morning, noon, and night. Add in my dysthymia, motor Tourette syndrome, a history of poor decision making, and it is no surprise that I found myself caught in an over 20 year long struggle with alcohol use disorder.

After countless mutual support meetings, cycles of on-and-off sobriety, depression coming and going like an unwelcome guest, and a few close calls on the ledge of a high rise, I finally thought, “Why not try something completely different?”

Visual storytelling has always been my passion—so why not use movies about addiction and recovery to help pull myself out of the rut? I headed to Costco, stocked up on Diet Coke and microwave popcorn, and committed to watching 100 movies about addiction and recovery in 100 days.

And it worked—so well, in fact, that I decided to write a book: Addicted in Film: Movies We Love About the Habits We Hate. It explores how movies can offer profound insights into the nature of addiction—across its many forms and substances—its impact on friends and family, and the pathways to successful recovery. After self-publishing on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and checking that box on my bucket list, I moved on to other projects.

But then the calls and emails started pouring in. Clinicians, therapists, and peer-support specialists wanted to incorporate my book into mutual support meetings and asked if I could provide a study guide to facilitate discussions before, during, and after screening a movie covered in my book. All too happy to oblige, I formed an advisory committee of experts who helped guide the development of the Recovery Movie Meetups Program, now widely used in treatment facilities, recovery community centers, sober homes, recovery high schools, collegiate recovery programs, and correctional programs across the US and Canada.

I cannot take credit for inventing cinematherapy, but I believe I have structured it in a way that creates a dynamic, highly interactive format where participants can connect, share their experiences, and reflect on a movie’s themes in relation to their own recovery journeys. Three years and hundreds of Recovery Movie Meetup sessions later, we have seen firsthand how the films in our program—when viewed with focused intention and guided by a trained facilitator using our workbook—can lead to meaningful and positive outcomes.

Individuals Really Like Talking About Movies

Before multiplexes took over strip malls, going to the movies was a social experience. During intermission (remember those?), audiences would gather in the lobby to chat, then continue the conversation at a nearby bar, sharing their thoughts on the film. The key ingredient? Talking. Our format revives that tradition, giving everyone in the meetup a chance to be their own film critic, commentator, or even gossip columnist.

“Recovery Movie Meetups have been exponentially beneficial for our clients to tap into the feelings that they otherwise would not,” said Stacey Peterson, RSW, of Cedar’s Recovery in British Columbia, Canada.

To spark discussion, we include movie trivia, creating an engaging and interactive atmosphere. More than just reviewing the films, participants value the opportunity to share how a particular character, scene, or theme resonated with them and their recovery journey on a deeper emotional level.

“People may come in kind of shy, and in a regular group they may stay kind of shy. But with this program you see a lot of people opening up,” said peer support specialist Christopher P. Fesler, CMPSS, RADT, at The Purpose of Recovery in California.

Meetings Have Become Something to Look Forward To

It might seem like a bit of a bait-and-switch to invite clients to watch a movie originally designed for entertainment, only to then have them discuss their personal challenges. But so far, no one has complained. Traditional mutual support meetings can sometimes feel repetitive or stale over time. Many individuals attend because they have to or feel they need to—not necessarily because they want to. By incorporating movies, meetups have become something different—something participants actually look forward to.

Marty Ferrero, executive director of Spero Recovery in California, said, “The guys love our Wednesday Recovery Movie Nights! The discussions immediately following the film have been really powerful, moving and impactful.”

At many of the treatment centers we work with, they have become special events rather than routine meetings. I cannot think of a bigger win in someone’s recovery than genuinely anticipating a mutual support meeting.

Facilitators Appreciate the Format

I have been a volunteer meeting facilitator for SMART Recovery for nearly 5 years, and I still worry that participants will not speak and I will run out of things to say. I have spoken with many peer recovery specialists and clinicians who feel burned out by traditional mutual support options, frustrated by the lack of engagement and enthusiasm. For many, getting individuals to open up feels like an uphill battle—one they often dread.

But with Movie Meetups, that is not the issue. Instead, the challenge is getting participants to stop talking. The conversations flow naturally, driven by the shared experience of the film. And if there is ever a lull, the workbook is designed to keep things moving. Even facilitators with no prior training can seamlessly guide discussions by simply jumping to the next set of questions—of which there are always plenty.

Some Participants Become Extremely Emotional

I turned to movies to help me heal from alcohol addiction partly because, despite reading every addiction book I could find, nothing truly resonated. I quickly realized that visuals could reach me on an emotional level in a way that words alone never could. I firmly believe that real change comes from emotion, not just reason.

That is why it has been so rewarding to see our clients experiencing similar breakthroughs in their Meetups. Tears—both of sorrow and joy—are not uncommon. If emotional catharsis is a goal in a client’s treatment, movies are proving to be a powerful tool in making that happen.

At the Above & Beyond Family Recovery Center in Chicago—featured in a CBS News segment about our program—facilitator Bonnie Kimpling has witnessed this firsthand: "We have boxes of Kleenex scattered around the screening room. There are so many moments in these movies that move individuals to tears. Crying on each other’s shoulders. Supporting one another. It is really powerful stuff."

Some Participants Yell at the Movie

While not the norm, it is not uncommon for participants in Movie Meetups to become so emotionally invested in an onscreen character’s journey that they try to help them along in their recovery. At Above & Beyond, Kimpling reports that during pivotal moments, such as when Sandra Bullock’s character in “28 Days” is on the verge of relapse, viewers will stand up and shout, “Do no do it, Gwen! You are better than that! Stay strong, girl!”

Sure, some may prefer a quieter movie experience, but there is no denying that reactions like these demonstrate a deep, visceral connection to the story. And when it comes to recovery, that kind of emotional engagement can be incredibly powerful.

"The audience gets really fired up with what they are seeing on screen because they relate it so closely to their own struggles,” Kimpling said. “One of the greatest benefits of this program is that it allows them to witness and learn from scenes of self-destructive behavior—without having to experience or relive those moments themselves."

Friends & Family Stand to Benefit Too

Many of the films in our program—such as “Four Good Days,” “Beautiful Boy,” and “Ben Is Back”—offer a more balanced perspective by highlighting the impact of addiction not just on the individual struggling, but also on their loved ones. While the decision to seek recovery ultimately rests with the individual, the influence of family and social expectations can play a significant role in their commitment to change.

That is why we have been especially pleased to learn that some of our Recovery Movie Meetup clients are scheduling sessions during family visitation days. These gatherings provide a unique opportunity to foster open conversations, deepen understanding, and, in some cases, even pave the way for reconciliation and forgiveness.

“The piece I really like about Recovery Movie Meetups is being able to watch these films in community and then have discussions with families. And now we are starting to use it more and more with children and youth,” said Reverend Jan Brown, MSc, PRC, CPRS, the executive director of Spiritworks Foundation in Virginia.

Treatment Modality Mashups Are Not Uncommon

Innovation has always been at the core of our program, so we have been excited to see how many of our clients have introduced their own creative approaches to their meetings. Many have incorporated other treatment modalities alongside our program, enriching the experience and deepening the discussions.

Karen L. Morgan, MA, P-LPC, LADAC II, QCS, MAC, SAP, the executive director at Grace House of Memphis, said, “We have been having tremendous success with Recovery Movie Meetups! We recently combined ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ with emotional attachment behavioral therapy, and the clients were extremely engaged and seemed to get a lot out of it.” This kind of adaptability and collaboration has not just enhanced the program for participants—it has also helped us learn and refine our own approach, influencing our movie selections and editorial process along the way.

Participants Get Triggered, But That is a Good Thing

I assembled a team of top tier professionals for our advisory committee to ensure that the Recovery Movie Meetups program was built on a strong ethical foundation and, above all, would do no harm. Some of the films in our program can be difficult to watch, and from the start, we recognized that scenes depicting drinking or drug use—integral parts of these stories—could potentially be triggering.

But we also believe that encountering triggers is sometimes the whole point of the exercise. The reality is participants will face triggers whether they watch a movie or not. For many, simply waking up in the morning can be a trigger. The moment they leave treatment, they will likely pass the same liquor store where they once bought alcohol or the same alley where they used drugs.

By intentionally activating triggers in a controlled meetup setting, we create a safe and supportive space where participants can confront them, discuss their reactions with clinicians and peers, and develop real strategies to manage those triggers in everyday life. Krista Miller, LADAC, LPCC, the clinical director at Zia Recovery in New Mexico, said, “This program has really helped several of our clients recognize where their triggers still are, and identify some of the areas they still need to work on in their recovery.”

The journey that began on the ledge of a high rise and brought me to this moment—writing these words—has been nothing short of transformative. But that is the silver lining of addiction. Yes, it is brutal, but it forces you to change. To reinvent yourself. And isn’t recovery just that? A process of personal reinvention? Perhaps the purest form—because, in the end, it is what saves your life.

Speaking of silver linings, many of our clients have asked if we could provide similar movie discussion guides and questionnaires for mental health and dual diagnosis treatment facilities. We gladly answered the call and have just launched the Mental Health & Co-Occurring Disorders edition of our program. It features workbook exercises on powerful films like “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Girl, Interrupted,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Melancholia,” and more—each designed to spark meaningful conversations around mental health challenges.

We have yet to see the full impact this new edition will have once implemented in a therapeutic setting. But if it is anything like our addiction recovery program, I believe it will open new avenues for honest dialogue, personal insight, and breakthroughs—helping individuals talk about difficult topics like depression, trauma, grief, OCD, and bipolar disorder in ways that lead to real healing.

Tom Horvath, PhD, an esteemed member of our advisory committee, a psychologist and cofounder of SMART Recovery agrees. “A Recovery Movie Meet-Up mental health and cooccurring disorders session makes running groups more effective by preparing participants for deeper engagement,” Horvath said. “It helps them dive in more quickly. The discussion questions are the tough ones a mental health professional would typically ask, but because they are tied to a movie, many participants may find them easier to answer.”

I still have not quieted the constant stream of what-if movies unspooling in my mind like an endless film festival day and night. But now I have found a way to channel them into something meaningful: expanding our mission, creating better programs that help more individuals, and helping to support the amazing professionals working in the fields of addiction and mental health.

Mr Perkins is the founder and CEO of Recovery Movie Meet-Ups.