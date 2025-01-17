News

Relating Science to Patients in Innovative Ways: Welcome to the First Day of Real Psychiatry

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC
  • Carmen Kosciek emphasizes the integration of high-end science into patient care for nurse practitioners.
  • Collaboration between psychiatrists and nurse practitioners is crucial for improved patient outcomes.
Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, is ready to teach nurse practitioners and advanced providers in a fun, innovative way at Real Psychiatry in Scottsdale, AZ.

How do you take high-end science and relate it to patients as a nurse practitioner? Why should psychiatrists partner with nurse practitioners? Real Psychiatry Program Chair Carmen Kosciek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shares just one of the many ways she hopes to help teach nurse practitioners at this year's conference.

There's still time to virtually register and join the fun here.

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.

