Relating Science to Patients in Innovative Ways: Welcome to the First Day of Real Psychiatry

CONFERENCE REPORTER

How do you take high-end science and relate it to patients as a nurse practitioner? Why should psychiatrists partner with nurse practitioners? Real Psychiatry Program Chair Carmen Kosciek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shares just one of the many ways she hopes to help teach nurse practitioners at this year's conference.

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.