Remember and Commit: 2023 World AIDS Day

HIV.gov

“The 35th commemoration of World AIDS Day is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, acknowledge and celebrate the progress we’ve made, and recognize the challenges remaining,” Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press statement. “However, many people with HIV still lack access to essential healthcare and support services. We must strive to increase equitable access and outcomes for HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and care services. The battle is far from over.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV. A recent study further noted that more than half of patients with HIV had at least 1 mental health comorbidity, most common was depressive disorders (39%) followed by anxiety disorders (28%), bipolar disorder (10%), and schizophrenia (5%).1 In addition, neuropsychiatric adverse reactions have been associated with antiretroviral therapy and neurocognitive issues associated with AIDS, making HIV and AIDS an important issue for psychiatric clinicians.

As a result, Psychiatric TimesTM continues to provide clinical resources for you and your patients. For instance, the December print issue features a CME article by Eric Allen Garrels, MD, and colleagues that details the pathophysiology of HIV-Associated Neurocognitive Disorder (HAND) and resulting clinical implications.

In the meantime, here are some additional resources for you and your patients:

Clinical Trials: Psychiatry and HIV

Explore current clinical trials looking at mental health issues impacting patients with HIV/AIDS.

HIV.gov

Comprehensive news and clinical information about various aspects of HIV/AIDS.

How Psychiatrists Can Prevent HIV Transmission With Pre- and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

Article discussing routine HIV testing, substance use evaluation, and sexual health assessments into practice help support and protect patients.

“I’m Not Sick!”: Ethical Dilemmas With Treatment Over Objection

Ethical issues in supporting a patient with a medical history of advanced AIDS and a history of schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, many psychiatric hospitalizations, medication adherence issues, and an attempted suicide.

Mental Health and HIV/AIDS: The Need for an Integrated Response

An exploration of the interplay between psychiatry and HIV/AIDS and the importance of a collaborative and integrative approach.

New York Guidelines for Addressing Substance Use and HIV

From medical cannabis use to opioid use disorder issues, these pocket guides share guidance and insights.

Overview of the Neuropsychiatric Aspects of HIV Infection and AIDS

An update on the diagnosis and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders associated with HIV and AIDS.

Share your experiences and clinical pearls in supporting patients with HIV/AIDS via email PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Reference

1. Lang R, Hogan B, Zhu J, et al. The prevalence of mental health disorders in people with HIV and the effects on the HIV care continuum. AIDS. 2023;37(2):259-269.