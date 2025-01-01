Blog

Article

Renewed Focus

Author(s):

Frank A. Clark, MD

A psychiatrist reflects on the New Year and its potential...

2025 fireworks new year Auguste Lange/AdobeStock

Auguste Lange/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

A new year is among us

and our drum of resolve

beats with a renewed

sense of readiness

for what lies ahead

leaving behind life’s

syncopated rhythms of

last year filled

with joy and sorrow

hope and despair

security and worry

laughter and anger

to focus on the unknown

peaks and valleys for

the 365 day journey

whose tempo cannot

be predicted nor discerned

but the steady

drumbeat of faith will guide

footsteps toward

wisdom’s waterfall

flowing with abundant

love

Frank A. Clark, MD

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
writing
December 27th 2024

"How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
wound doctor
December 13th 2024

"Wounds"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
turtle
December 6th 2024

Turtle

Richard M. Berlin, MD
2 True Stories
December 4th 2024

2 True Stories

Liz Irvin
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.