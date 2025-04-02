Reset the Clock on Schizophrenia: SPG302, A Regenerative Treatment

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares why you should be paying attention to SPG302, a synaptic regenerative therapy targeting glutamatergic synapse restoration in schizophrenia, potentially improving all symptom domains. This first-in-class treatment could represent an entirely new approach to treating schizophrenia.

"Look out for something that may actually reset the clock in a way to a time before the brain lost its connections," said Correll. "It is quite exciting that this avenue is being pursued right now with SPG302."

Current schizophrenia treatments mainly address positive symptoms, leaving negative and cognitive symptoms unaddressed. Spinogenix recently announced open enrollment for the phase 2 trial of SPG302. Stay tuned for further updates via Psychiatric Times.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.