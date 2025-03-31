SPG302: A Synaptic Regenerative Treatment Option for Schizophrenia

Christoph U. Correll, MD, shares his thoughts on the update concerning SPG302: Spinogenix announced open enrollment for its phase 2 trial of SPG302 for the treatment of individuals with schizophrenia, the first synaptic regenerative approach to treat schizophrenia with the potential to improve outcomes across all symptom domains.

"Schizophrenia is one of the most severe mental disorders, occurring in about 0.5% to 1.0% of the population," shared Correll. Most current treatments are dopamine-targeting antipsychotics, which primarily address positive symptoms and do not address negative and cognitive symptoms. A regenerative disease model could help address these issues.

SPG302 is currently being studied in phase 2 trials for schizophrenia. According to Correll, no other current treatment is targeting regeneration. If it were to be successful, the treatment arsenal for schizophrenia could change in an enormous way.

"It's the first once-a-day pill that is being developed as a regenerative treatment," said Correll. "This would represent a first-in-class approach to treat a neuropsychiatric disorder."

Regeneration could also be hugely transformative for other disease states, such as Alzheimer disease.

You can read more about the data here.

Dr Correll is professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research; medical director of the Recognition and Prevention Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital; and professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.