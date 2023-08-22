Revisiting the “Poster Girls for Psychiatric Genetics"

News
Article

Awais Aftab, MD, and author Audrey Clare Farley, PhD, discuss Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America.

“The Genain quadruplets have really gone down in psychiatric history for being the ‘poster girls’ for psychiatric genetics.”

In Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America, author Audrey Clare Farley, PhD, explores the lives of the Genain quadruplets, 4 sisters who were all diagnosed with schizophrenia and ultimately became part of the efforts by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) to better understand the genetics of schizophrenia.

In this interview with Psychiatric Times® Editorial Board Member Awais Aftab, MD, about Girls and Their Monsters, Farley discusses the quadruplets’ lives, their impact on psychiatric history, NIMH’s research on them between the 1950s and 1990s, and the role of sexual and racial trauma in mental illness and psychiatric research.

Dr Aftab is a psychiatrist in Cleveland, Ohio, and clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University. He has been actively involved in initiatives to educate psychiatrists and trainees on the intersection of philosophy and psychiatry. He leads the interview series Conversations in Critical Psychiatry” for Psychiatric Times and he writes for his Substack newsletter “Psychiatry at the Margins.” He is also a member of the Psychiatric Times Editorial Board.

Dr Farley is a writer, editor, and scholar of 20th-century American culture with special interests in science and religion. She is the author of The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt and Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America, and her essays have appeared in The Atlantic, The New RepublicThe Washington Post, and many other outlets.

Related Videos
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”
Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life—it is important that we pay attention to it.
A new treatment in development is poised to be a game-changer for patients with postpartum depression.
An expert discusses the latest on EndeavorRx and more digital therapeutics for this patient population.
Related Content

Exploring the Genetics of Schizophrenia

August 18th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

Exploring the Underwater World

August 9th 2023

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

May 11th 2021

Sleep Spindles: A Comparison in Young Patients with Schizophrenia and Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis

August 2nd 2023

Schizophrenia Treatment Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Clinical Studies

July 31st 2023

Exploring the Genetics of Schizophrenia

August 18th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

Exploring the Underwater World

August 9th 2023

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

May 11th 2021

Sleep Spindles: A Comparison in Young Patients with Schizophrenia and Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis

August 2nd 2023

Schizophrenia Treatment Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Clinical Studies

July 31st 2023

Exploring the Genetics of Schizophrenia

August 18th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

Exploring the Underwater World

August 9th 2023

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

May 11th 2021

Sleep Spindles: A Comparison in Young Patients with Schizophrenia and Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis

August 2nd 2023

Schizophrenia Treatment Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Clinical Studies

July 31st 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.