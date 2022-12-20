Setting Youth in Crisis and Their Families Up for Success

There is a mental health crisis among youth in the United States. Nearly half—44%—of US high school students reported in 2021 that they had experienced feelings of persistent hopeless or sadness in the past year.1 How can we help youth when they are in crisis?

In this Mental Health Minute video, Leigh-Anne Andre, LCSW, of Connections Health Solutions discusses how we can help these youth and their families manage and heal from crises in a way that supports the unique needs of this patient population.

Ms Andre serves as the vice president of clinical integration and innovation at Connections Health Solutions. She brings more than 17 years of experience in the behavioral health field, specializing in psychiatric crisis care, at-risk youth, evidenced-based family therapy, and substance use disorder treatment. Currently, Ms Andre monitors clinical key performance indicators and ensures clinical quality and fidelity to the Connections mission and clinical models. Additionally, she supports Connections as a clinical subject matter expert through participation in program and new market development.

Reference

1. Andre L. How to support youth in crisis with behavioral health services. Psychiatric Times. November 11, 2022. Accessed December 16, 2022. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/how-to-support-youth-in-crisis-with-behavioral-health-services