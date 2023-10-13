Sexism Is Not a Farce: The Series on Awe

Andrii Yalanskyi/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.”

- playwright Samuel Beckett

I am writing this column to fit the series on awe because the Artistic Director of Stages Theatre in Houston says he was left in awe with their play “POTUS.” (Note that I am intentionally leaving out the subtitle). This is actually a mini and quasi play review.

The play has been popular on Broadway and now in regional theaters. It is a farce in style, subversive, and protesting in a raucous and raunchy way. The cast is all female, as is most of the audience, and sort of devoted to saving the President, a president said to be a composite of many in our country’s past. The timing could not be more important given the current attack on the rights of women in the United States and elsewhere.

The day after seeing “POTUS,” we saw another type of farce, “Waiting for Godot” by Samuel Beckett. The play is now 70 years old. Here there is an all-male cast, apparently looking to be saved by Godot, who has been said to possibly be a god. However, I wonder if that savior could be a woman, if not a feminine god.

Ultimately, any solution to the world’s divisiveness must be from a coalition of all genders. If we make progress in that regard, that will qualify as a development of awe. We in psychiatry in the United States clearly have made much progress with our leadership across the gender spectrum in recent years.

