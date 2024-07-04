Supporting Each and Every Patient

Psychiatric Times Vol 41, Issue 7

Psychiatric Times wants to help you, as clinicians, support every patient.

There has not been a new, approved therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in more than 20 years. In the meantime, approximately 6 in every 100 individuals in the United States will have PTSD in their lifetime,1 demonstrating the urgency of this unmet need. This month, as we celebrate the 248th birthday of our nation’s independence, we turn our eyes to veterans—common poster children for this debilitating disorder. Of those who utilize Veterans Affairs health care, approximately 23% have experienced PTSD, and this number is likely underinflated due to lack of reporting.2 How can you best support your patients with PTSD or other anxiety and stress disorders? Let us try to help.

In this month’s Special Report, chaired by Phebe Tucker, MD, we share clinical pearls and evaluate treatment options for these disorders across the continuum. Additionally, we at Psychiatric Times strive to provide you with practical tips you can implement in your practice for every disorder you help manage. Within this issue, you will also find updates on zuranolone in major depressive disorder, issues with polypharmacy in substance use disorder, a reframing of schizophrenia, and more.

Cover to cover, we highlight disorders that are most important to you. If you would like to contribute, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

References

1. How common is PTSD in adults? US Department of Veterans Affairs. Accessed June 13, 2024. https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/common/common_adults.asp

2. How common is PTSD in veterans? US Department of Veterans Affairs. Accessed June 13, 2024. https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/common/common_veterans.asp

